An intriguing first-time handicapper at Gowran and red-hot Ben Haslam - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. You're Cool bids for a perfect 10 at Wolverhampton

No one loves a bit of Wolverhampton action more than , who has won around there nine times and tries to get to double-figures in this afternoon. Having had a wee break since we last saw him in early March, Derek Shaw's 11-year-old is a 7-1 shot at the time of writing. It's a year since he made it to the winner's enclosure but he was second in both his January starts at his favourite venue and he won twice in May last year, so hope springs eternal. This will be race number 110 of his career.

You're Cool 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

2. Can Ben Haslam continue hot form?

and combined for a treble at Newcastle last Tuesday, all in handicaps and climaxing with a 10-1 winner. They didn't get much of a run out of Guiri at Rasen on Monday but it's clear the Middleham trainer has his string in excellent shape, taking into account that he also had a winner on the Flat at Thirsk recently. They're at Hexham today, when goes over hurdles for only the second time since joining Haslam, having gone well on the Flat last month. While he's of interest, is back from a break after finishing lame last time and might be best watched.

Didtheyleaveuoutto 19:20 Hexham View Racecard

3. Moon De Vega out to shine

embarks on a new phase of her career at , having joined Paddy Twomey. Now four, she was kept in good company by Ralph Beckett last year and represented him in the Oaks, running to a fair level in eighth. She was then fourth in a Group 3 but three outings at the end of the year were anticlimactic. Twomey adds a tongue tie to the cheekpieces she has worn once before and it'll be interesting to see if she can justify her rating of 92. The market prefers the unexposed potential of , who comes here rather than take up an entry in the Guineas on Sunday.

Moon De Vega 17:10 Gowran Park View Racecard

