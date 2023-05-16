An in-form stable and a Godolphin runner returns - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday
You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner, exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers.
Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!
Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to get 50% off for three months!
1. In-form Atkinsons aim for further success
Hats off to North Yorkshire farmers-cum-trainers Peter and Lucinda Atkinson, who have two jumpers in the yard just now and won with both of them at Hexham ten days ago. You might remember them competing in good races with Irish Roe a few years back. They've kept up a good strike-rate (18 per cent over recent seasons) and surely Ribeye will show up to good effect at Newcastle, where he gets to compete from bottom-weight in a nine-runner handicap chase. The eight-year-old is two from three over fences and still looks fairly treated.
2. Well-bred O'Brien runners worth considering
A couple of well-bred O'Brien runners add lustre to this evening's cards in Ireland. Aidan is represented in Killarney's opening maiden by The Black Tiger, who must be one of the most disappointing horses in Ballydoyle so far this term. A Justify half-brother to one of Andre Fabre's who won £200,000, he still holds entries in three Classics but surely won't be taking them up unless we see a complete turnaround tonight. He was reportedly struck into when last of nine on his debut but no such excuses were offered when he was eighth at Cork a fortnight later. At Sligo, Joseph runs a debutant who, judging by the dam's side of his pedigree, would have hope of becoming a Leger candidate. The Great Kingdom is a half-brother to Galileo Chrome but he's by Dream Ahead (rather than Australia), who has never yet had a winner at 1m6f or further. The Great Kingdom starts off in a maiden over 1m2½f.
3. Royal Symbol reappears at Sandown
Three unbeaten horses grace the Sandown novice race that follows the Heron Stakes on tonight's card and the most interesting of them is surely Godolphin's Royal Symbol, off 517 days since scoring at Kempton on his debut. The next six horses behind him that day have all won since, including Sea Silk Road, who won the Height of Fashion, and Al Qareem, who took the Prix Chaudenay. By Sea The Stars, out of a Sadler's Wells mare, Royal Symbol is obviously bred to improve for time and distance, though presumably he wasn't supposed to need this much time. He's been gelded and had a wind op since we last saw him. Tonight's race was won last year by Francesco Clemente, who hasn't been seen since July but holds entries in the Prince of Wales and the Eclipse.
Read these next:
2023 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury: assessing the top six contenders for Saturday's big race
'I was shocked they didn't reverse the result' - rider stunned at controversial Killarney stewards' decision
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.