An in-form stable and a Godolphin runner returns - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. In-form Atkinsons aim for further success

Hats off to North Yorkshire farmers-cum-trainers , who have two jumpers in the yard just now and won with both of them at Hexham ten days ago. You might remember them competing in good races with Irish Roe a few years back. They've kept up a good strike-rate (18 per cent over recent seasons) and surely will show up to good effect at Newcastle, where he gets to compete from bottom-weight in . The eight-year-old is two from three over fences and still looks fairly treated.

Ribeye 15:25 Newcastle View Racecard

2. Well-bred O'Brien runners worth considering

A couple of well-bred O'Brien runners add lustre to this evening's cards in Ireland. Aidan is represented in Killarney's by , who must be one of the most disappointing horses in Ballydoyle so far this term. A Justify half-brother to one of Andre Fabre's who won £200,000, he still holds entries in three Classics but surely won't be taking them up unless we see a complete turnaround tonight. He was reportedly struck into when last of nine on his debut but no such excuses were offered when he was eighth at Cork a fortnight later. At Sligo, Joseph runs a debutant who, judging by the dam's side of his pedigree, would have hope of becoming a Leger candidate. is a half-brother to Galileo Chrome but he's by Dream Ahead (rather than Australia), who has never yet had a winner at 1m6f or further. The Great Kingdom starts off in .

The Black Tiger 17:00 Killarney View Racecard The Great Kingdom 18:20 Sligo View Racecard

3. Royal Symbol reappears at Sandown

Three unbeaten horses grace that follows the Heron Stakes on tonight's card and the most interesting of them is surely Godolphin's , off 517 days since scoring at Kempton on his debut. The next six horses behind him that day have all won since, including Sea Silk Road, who won the Height of Fashion, and Al Qareem, who took the Prix Chaudenay. By Sea The Stars, out of a Sadler's Wells mare, Royal Symbol is obviously bred to improve for time and distance, though presumably he wasn't supposed to need this much time. He's been gelded and had a wind op since we last saw him. Tonight's race was won last year by , who hasn't been seen since July but holds entries in the Prince of Wales and the Eclipse.

Royal Symbol 19:15 Sandown View Racecard

