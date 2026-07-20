A vintage King George beckons - but where is the British challenge? Plus Aidan O'Brien's curious race record

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As we look forward to a vintage King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, enriched with a strong international flavour, it's worth taking a moment to consider that the race seems to have got harder for British-based runners. Francis Graffard has swooped in from France to take the trophy for the last couple of years and he may well do so again on Saturday.

If it isn't him, the odds are still good that the trophy will be leaving the country. Japan's Masquerade Ball is generally 11-4. Ireland has a strong hand, of course, through Benvenuto Cellini and possibly Minnie Hauk.

The most fancied of the British runners is Kalpana, available in places at 10-1. After that, it's Almaqam on 25-1.

So the chances are that we're looking at three consecutive King Georges being won by visiting runners. Our home team for Saturday lacks depth. Should we be worried? Is this just how things are going to be?

It's a surprise to find ourselves in this situation because the King George had become a regular source of British success. From Taghrooda in 2014, the trophy stayed here nine times out of ten, the best streak enjoyed by the home runners since the 90s.

Even now, you could say the King George has been won by four different British trainers in the past six years. I think that would compare favourably with most top-class races.

Calandagan: heads King George market Credit: Dubai Racing Club

There have been fruitful periods for visiting runners in the past, now slipping into distant memory. German runners won back-to-back King Georges in 2012 and 2013.

Thanks to Azamour, Hurricane Run, Dylan Thomas and Duke Of Marmalade, visitors won it four times in a row from 2005. There was another four-year dry spell for British runners back in the 1950s, in the race's earliest years.

But there have been few King Georges without a fancied British runner. Even last year, when Calandagan was hot favourite in a tiny field and Jan Brueghel was reckoned to be his main rival, there was still Rebel's Romance at 5-1.

You have to go back all the way to 2007 to find the last time Britain didn't have a King George runner at 5-1 or shorter. The last time we had a situation like this year was 2005, when Ireland had the top two in the betting (Azamour and Grey Swallow), while France had the third (Arc winner Bago).

Britain's most obvious chance was with Eswarah (9-1), though there was quite a bit of depth behind her, thanks to Doyen, Norse Dancer, Warrsan and Gamut.

You couldn't say that this time, assuming (as expected) that Bay City Roller and Ancient Egypt will miss the gig. That would leave the home team as: Kalpana, Almaqam (25) and Convergent (66).

Kalpana: flies the home flag Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It's a thin-looking squad, though races have a habit of making you eat judgements like that. Regardless of who ends up winning, you would like to see greater strength to the home defence for a race like the King George.

It's the kind of thing to set you worrying. Is this a consequence of the decline in production of middle-distance horses, combined with the concentration of talent in fewer hands? Do those factors mean that King Georges like this one are going to be a regular part of our future?

Hopefully not. Even if one of the fancied French raiders romps home on Saturday, we're still dealing with a small number of King Georges in which the Brits have been marginalised. Next year could be different.

Aidan O'Brien's puzzling record

One factor helping British trainers is that this doesn't seem to be Aidan O'Brien's race. While he's won a dozen Derbys and ten Eclipses, his King George tally is just four - and only one of those has come in the last 17 years.

The Front Runner had a look, a couple of years ago, at why that might be. I decided it's not a race that figures highly on his list of priorities. A top-class mile and a half race round a stiff track - you could easily leave the rest of your season behind, getting involved in something like that.

Aidan O'Brien: recent form has been poor Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

That year, he ran Auguste Rodin, a more convincing contender than O'Brien typically sends over. After looking menacing, he faded into fifth.

This time, O'Brien has Benvenuto Cellini, an emphatic winner of the Irish Derby. He might even have been a dual Derby winner by this point, had he behaved himself at the Epsom start.

Back in the day, the best three-year-old was exactly what you wanted for the King George. Shergar, Dancing Brave, Reference Point, Nashwan, Generous, they all came to Ascot and enhanced their reputations. It got to the point where it seemed the weight for age allowance was making a good three-year-old unbeatable in high summer.

Benvenuto Cellini: set to lead the Ballydoyle challenge Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lately, we see fewer Derby winners in the King George - though there was Adayar in 2021. Connections so often want to prove their Derby winner can also compete over ten furlongs, so this is the last race they'd aim at, other than maybe the St Leger.

Benvenuto Cellini looks the right type and he's well suited by quick ground, But, on top of O'Brien's race record, there's also stable form to worry about.

The trainer has had three winners from 48 runners in the past fortnight, a six per cent strike-rate which is way below what we expect from him. He's had six odds-on favourites in that time, all of which got turned over.

So, taking all that into account, I won't be getting on Benvenuto at 5-2 against the best horse in the world. And it could be that, once again, O'Brien's challenge is about to make less impact than the market expects.

It's a record that has opened a door for a series of locally-trained older horses. Now, Francis Graffard has found the key to the King George and seems determined to keep using it as much as possible. For at least one more year, it doesn't look like any trainers in Britain are in a position to stop him.

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