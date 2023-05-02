A royal runner at Wolverhampton and a Willie Mullins-trained chaser - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday
You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner, exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers.
Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!
Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to get 50% off for three months!
1. Up-and-coming Eustace bids to continue fine form
After a quiet winter, up-and-coming young trainer Harry Eustace has just had one of the best months of his short career, saddling four winners from 13 runners during April. He had previously been winnerless since November, so some sort of corner has been well and truly turned and all his runners are worth a look for the time being. Plus Point seems likely to need the second outing of her career in a Yarmouth maiden but Belhaven ought to be competitive in a mile handicap for fillies at Nottingham. She finished last of nine on her reappearance at Redcar but met repeated trouble in running that day, which will hopefully not be an issue as she takes on five runners.
2. A royal winner during coronation week?
I'm not sure whether the owners will be able to find time to tune in but Reminder is an interesting debutant in the royal silks at Wolverhampton this evening. A three-year-old filly, she's a Dubawi half-sister to four winners, including Call To Mind, who won the Belmont Gold Cup, and Recorder, who won the Acomb and stands at stud in France. Her dam is Memory, winner of the Albany and the Cherry Hinton before her temperament started to get in the way. From the Andrew Balding yard, Reminder is likely to need this first run in a 6f maiden but it would be fun if the King and Queen Consort had a winner in coronation week.
3. Mullins and McManus team up with chasing debutante
There may be a significant chasing debut at Ballinrobe this evening when Hercule Du Seuil tackles the beginners chase, representing Willie Mullins and carrying the colours of JP McManus. It ought to be a fun / challenging ride for Jody McGarvey because Hercule Du Seuil has looked headstrong in his handful of starts so far and probably overdid it in the early stages of the Royal Bond, in which he was eventually pulled up. Freshened up for Fairyhouse's Easter meeting, he made all to win a Grade 2, rallying doughtily when challengers came at the end. The stewards asked about the improved form and were told that an uncontested lead had been a factor. This decent surface should help him and he could be hard to catch, so long as the fences don't get in the way.
Read these next:
2023 Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket: assessing the top five contenders for Saturday's big race
Who will win the 2023 Qipco 2,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.