A royal runner at Wolverhampton and a Willie Mullins-trained chaser - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to get 50% off for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

1. Up-and-coming Eustace bids to continue fine form

After a quiet winter, up-and-coming young trainer Harry Eustace has just had one of the best months of his short career, saddling four winners from 13 runners during April. He had previously been winnerless since November, so some sort of corner has been well and truly turned and all his runners are worth a look for the time being. Plus Point seems likely to need the second outing of her career in a Yarmouth maiden but ought to be competitive in at Nottingham. She finished last of nine on her reappearance at Redcar but met repeated trouble in running that day, which will hopefully not be an issue as she takes on five runners.

Belhaven 15:40 Nottingham View Racecard

2. A royal winner during coronation week?

I'm not sure whether the owners will be able to find time to tune in but is an interesting debutant in the royal silks at Wolverhampton this evening. A three-year-old filly, she's a Dubawi half-sister to four winners, including Call To Mind, who won the Belmont Gold Cup, and Recorder, who won the Acomb and stands at stud in France. Her dam is Memory, winner of the Albany and the Cherry Hinton before her temperament started to get in the way. From the Andrew Balding yard, Reminder is likely to need this first run in but it would be fun if the King and Queen Consort had a winner in coronation week.

Reminder 18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

3. Mullins and McManus team up with chasing debutante

There may be a significant chasing debut at Ballinrobe this evening when tackles , representing Willie Mullins and carrying the colours of JP McManus. It ought to be a fun / challenging ride for Jody McGarvey because Hercule Du Seuil has looked headstrong in his handful of starts so far and probably overdid it in the early stages of the Royal Bond, in which he was eventually pulled up. Freshened up for Fairyhouse's Easter meeting, he made all to win a Grade 2, rallying doughtily when challengers came at the end. The stewards asked about the improved form and were told that an uncontested lead had been a factor. This decent surface should help him and he could be hard to catch, so long as the fences don't get in the way.

Hercule Du Seuil 19:18 Ballinrobe View Racecard

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.