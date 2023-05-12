A King George winner's sibling and impressive juvenile form - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Pyledriver's half-sister makes her debut

While we wait for the King George winner Pyledriver to return the track, possibly in the Hardwicke Stakes next month, a sibling of his makes her debut in at Ascot. is a Frankel half-sister to Pyledriver and to two other winners, Stockpyle and Country Pyle - all are out of the French mare La Pyle. Pyledriver scored at Listed level as a juvenile, so three-year-old Shagpyle has evidently not been quite so quick to show whatever ability she may have. In a race of horses with ha-ha names, she takes on Sea Me Dance (by Sea The Stars) and So Farhh So Good, whose sire you can probably guess. showed some promise when fourth in November, experience which ought to help her here.

Shagpyle 15:35 Ascot

2. William Haggas-trained Derby entrant runs at Chester

has five horses still entered in the Derby and one of them makes his debut today, in . Realistically, would have to outrun his pedigree to be a Derby contender and this debut comes rather late but it's interesting that he was thought to be worth the entry at some stage. The son of Camelot, out of a Shirocco mare, carries the hooped colours of Teme Valley. Haggas made an unusually quiet start to May and withdrew both his entrants on Sagaro day because of bad scopes, which set a few tongues wagging. Wins for Amleto and Hamish at Chester this week must have been reassuring. Haggas also runs and today.

Medieval Gold 15:45 Chester

3. Smart juvenile form to receive another boost?

could be one to look out for in that opens Nottingham's evening card. From the Newmarket yard of James Tate, he overcame greenness to be second on his debut at Ripon last month and the form has had a significant boost this week. Ziggy's Phoenix, who won by a comfortable length and three-quarters, followed up in the Lily Agnes that opened Chester's meeting on Wednesday. Desert Master faces two unraced rivals this time.

Desert Master 17:15 Nottingham

