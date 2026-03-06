33-1 to 12-1 'in a heartbeat' - the carefully orchestrated plunge behind Ultima hope Hyland

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Did you ever look at a big move for some horse in an ante-post market and wonder: 'What on Earth was that about?' If so, this story is for you.

It concerns Paul Beck, a racegoer and punter of long standing, and his recent attempts to get huge numbers of his friends and admirers to back a single horse for the Cheltenham Festival at exactly the same moment. The idea is that they all get a value price and, if Beck's judgement is vindicated, share a moment of great joy in the week that matters most.

He calls it "doing a Naiad", which sounds like a reference to Greek mythology unless you remember the Ferdy Murphy-trained handicap hurdler Naiad Du Misselot, winner of the Coral Cup in 2008 and the horse who started Beck down this particular road.

"Any time I asked Ferdy about it, there was a twinkle in his eye but nothing confirmed," he recalls of the months before that race. "I was convinced he was going to win. I told my friends and they got on at all rates down from 33-1. I went in again on the day at 7-1."

When you're hoping for a big return in a handicap, you want it to work out like Unsinkable Boxer, with only one possible outcome for the last half-mile. This wasn't like that.

Naiad Du Misselot was third over the last, only narrowly avoided interference from a tiring rival and passed the post alongside the charging Kicks For Free. Davy Russell's face was a mix of fear and dismay, but it turned out that he and Naiad had hung on by a nose.

"I convinced myself he hadn't won," Beck says. "Then I heard the number being called and went all the way back up again. It remains my biggest single return from a bet."

The win that started it all: Davy Russell drives home Naiad Du Misselot (left) in the 2008 Coral Cup Credit: Racing Post

It was a joyful experience, shared with friends, and so of course everybody wanted to do it again. It became an annual pre-festival ritual, Beck rootling out a lively one in a handicap and all his mates piling on.

One can imagine enthusiasm for that sort of thing leaking like air from a punctured tyre if things didn't go well. But Naiad was not a flash in the pan and there has been a sufficiently regular supply of winners or near-misses to keep the whole project rolling for 18 years.

A decade ago, Beck's tip would be disseminated through an online chatroom. Moving with the times, he now announces it through a YouTube broadcast in front of an audience creeping into four figures.

Eight days ago was the big day for this year's tip to be revealed. As well as people who know Beck, some of those who tuned in had heard about his annual tip through the Fat Jockey Forum. To make sure everyone had the same chance at getting on, Beck began by telling his audience which firms offered the best odds and the name of the race (the Ultima ), so they could all load up the relevant market. Imagine a thousand listeners, poised over keyboards, waiting to pounce at the mention of a horse's name.

"You're going to have to scroll down from the top of the list," Beck announced, "because this year's Naiad is Hyland ."

Some firms were offering 33-1. "He was into 12-1 in pretty much a heartbeat," Beck says. "They either took the market down or slashed the price."

Who would want to be a bookie, suddenly getting sandbagged by a gamble from hundreds of accounts? They must have been asking themselves: has the trainer been on social media? Is the favourite a non-runner? Has some big-name tipster put this up? Connections would have been taken by surprise as well.

Meanwhile, Hyland has stuck at 12-1 and Beck is planning to go in again: "I'm a stats, trends type of man and he absolutely hits my trends."

Beck points out that the favourite, Jagwar, has yet to be raced within three furlongs of the Ultima's 3m1f distance.

"Asking a horse to go and do something for the first time in a race like that is a real big ask. A horse may go on and stay an extended three miles [eventually] but, on that day, when they go so quick, it's just the wrong day."

Hyland: Ultima plunge Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

By tradition, a large group of those involved in the Naiad bet will gather on the parade ring steps to watch Tuesday's race on the big screen by the weighing room. Beck estimates there will be 40 to 50 of them. If Hyland wins, onlookers may think that those must be the owners, celebrating so wildly over there.

Beck has had a lifetime of trying to pick winners. His godfather, Lawrie Knowles, was a point-to-point trainer and one of his earliest memories is of standing next to a fence, "watching them schooling and believing horses could fly".

His first bet was 50p each-way on Crisp in that Grand National. If his enthusiasm could survive that experience, nothing was ever going to stop him. In recent years, he's been running Spectre Racing, an ownership syndicate which he describes as being more social than commercial.

I like the idea of turning betting into a communal experience, of not being content to win on your own but to be one of many jumping up and down as your horse powers up the hill. Beck's ambitious conspiracy has an odd echo of The Great Escape: how many of our chaps can we send through before the bookies realise something's up?

Lots of them were apparently able to secure big prices. Now we wait to see if Hyland can kick-start the party.

