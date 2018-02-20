All you need to know for today's action including going reports

Is there a horse who can follow the likes of Sire De Grugy, Fox Norton, Royal Vacation and Tommy Silver by winning the feature race at Taunton on Tuesday?

Perhaps not, but the line-up for the £18,000 handicap hurdle is ultra-competitive on what is quite a strong day of action.

Alongside Taunton and Wetherby, Clonmel's meeting features a Grade 3 novice hurdle in which Gordon Elliott could have a strong say. Wolverhampton provides the all-weather action in the evening.

Going report

Clonmel (first race at 1.50)

Heavy

Wetherby (2.00)

Heavy, soft in places

Taunton (2.10)

Soft (GoingStick 4.6 on Tuesday at 6am)

Wolverhampton (5.40)

Standard (AW)

Market movers

Wetherby 3.35

Swift Crusador 9-2 (from 11-2)

Taunton 3.45

Caid Du Lin 5-1 (from 11-2)

Wolverhampton 6.10

Sunshineandbubbles 9-2 (from 5)

What to back

Graeme Rodway is in the tipping chair and he is spreading his selections across all three jumps fixtures.

Maddy Playle has gone to Taunton to provide the Ten Second Tip.

What to read

Robbie Power had a dilemma he compared with having to choose between two former jumping greats in trying to pick from Sizing John and Our Duke.

He has given a frank explanation of the reason for his choice as he bids for a second Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

For members there is an unmissable stable tour with Gordon Elliott on his Festival hopes.

What to watch

Tom Segal joins the team for the latest Postcast which looks back at the weekend and ahead to Saturday when there is a quality card at Kempton, the Eider Chase at Newcastle and the Winter Derby at Lingfield.

In a series of other stable tours ahead of the festival, Alastair Down talks to Ben Pauling about some of his hopes.

The best of Racing Post Sport

The Champions League offers up a belting tie this evening, as Barcelona take on Chelsea, and Steve Davies previews the match.

Final thought

Robbie Power is right to pick Sizing John over Our Duke. You do not get off a Gold Cup winner in these circumstances, just as Ruby Walsh didn't desert Kauto Star. No one will criticise him if he gets it wrong.

