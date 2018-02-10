Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Big-Race Reports PICTURE GALLERY

The best images from Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury

Display:
Braving conditions: Barry Geraghty goes for a run around the track before racing
Braving conditions: Barry Geraghty goes for a run around the track before racing
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Stout stayer: Talkischeap (left) jumps the last alongside Book Of Gold on the way to winning the 3m handicap hurdle for Wayne Hutchinson and Alan King
Stout stayer: Talkischeap (left) jumps the last alongside Book Of Gold on the way to winning the 3m handicap hurdle for Wayne Hutchinson and Alan King
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Umbrellas up: racegoers follow the action on the track
Umbrellas up: racegoers follow the action on the track
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Back with a bang: Colin Tizzard's Native River makes all on his return to action in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase under Richard Johnson
Back with a bang: Colin Tizzard's Native River makes all on his return to action in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase under Richard Johnson
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Star chaser: Altior on the way to an easy win in the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Chase
Star chaser: Altior on the way to an easy win in the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Chase
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Sheer delight: Amy Murphy, Jack Quinlan and groom Seamus Flaherty pose for the cameras in one way or another after an impressive Betfair Hurdle success with Kalashnikov
Sheer delight: Amy Murphy, Jack Quinlan and groom Seamus Flaherty pose for the cameras in one way or another after an impressive Betfair Hurdle success with Kalashnikov
Edward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets