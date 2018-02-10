The best images from Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury UPDATED 5:23PM, FEB 10 2018 Display: Braving conditions: Barry Geraghty goes for a run around the track before racingEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos Stout stayer: Talkischeap (left) jumps the last alongside Book Of Gold on the way to winning the 3m handicap hurdle for Wayne Hutchinson and Alan KingEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos Umbrellas up: racegoers follow the action on the trackEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos Back with a bang: Colin Tizzard's Native River makes all on his return to action in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase under Richard JohnsonEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos Star chaser: Altior on the way to an easy win in the Grade 2 Betfair Exchange ChaseEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos Sheer delight: Amy Murphy, Jack Quinlan and groom Seamus Flaherty pose for the cameras in one way or another after an impressive Betfair Hurdle success with KalashnikovEdward Whitaker / racingpost.com/photos