The best images from around the tracks on Friday 6:01PM, MAR 9 2018 Display: Finding a leg: Jezki overcomes an error at the final flight to score under Barry GeraghtyPatrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos) All smiles: connections of Jezki pose with the 2014 Champion Hurdle winner after his 16th successPatrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos) A maiden no more: Group 2 Flat winner Pallasator wins for the ﬁrst time over hurdlesPatrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos) Sitting tight: Brianstorm makes a serious mistake at the last but Richard Johnson stays aboard to win the novice hurdleEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Follow your fancy: a punter watches a race unfold while gripping his Racing PostEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Seeing a stride: Baden clears the last under Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian and keeps on to win the Grand Military Gold CupEdward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Celebration time: Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian is in great spirits after Baden’s victoryMark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)