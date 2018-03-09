Racing Post Home
Talk Of The Tracks IN PICTURES

The best images from around the tracks on Friday

Display:
Finding a leg: Jezki overcomes an error at the final flight to score under Barry Geraghty
Finding a leg: Jezki overcomes an error at the final flight to score under Barry Geraghty
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
All smiles: connections of Jezki pose with the 2014 Champion Hurdle winner after his 16th success
All smiles: connections of Jezki pose with the 2014 Champion Hurdle winner after his 16th success
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
A maiden no more: Group 2 Flat winner Pallasator wins for the ﬁrst time over hurdles
A maiden no more: Group 2 Flat winner Pallasator wins for the ﬁrst time over hurdles
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Sitting tight: Brianstorm makes a serious mistake at the last but Richard Johnson stays aboard to win the novice hurdle
Sitting tight: Brianstorm makes a serious mistake at the last but Richard Johnson stays aboard to win the novice hurdle
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Follow your fancy: a punter watches a race unfold while gripping his Racing Post
Follow your fancy: a punter watches a race unfold while gripping his Racing Post
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Seeing a stride: Baden clears the last under Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian and keeps on to win the Grand Military Gold Cup
Seeing a stride: Baden clears the last under Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian and keeps on to win the Grand Military Gold Cup
Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Celebration time: Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian is in great spirits after Baden’s victory
Celebration time: Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian is in great spirits after Baden’s victory
Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

