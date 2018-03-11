'Bring it on' – Black Corton's rider Bryony Frost is ready for the festival

Bryony Frost and Black Corton in winning ways - will that be the case at Cheltenham on Wednesday?

That's it. We can't do any more. The horses are ready, so there's no point worrying about them any more, if they're good enough they're good enough, if they're not they're not. Now it's just a question of how long the patience can last – it's so close now!

Over the last couple of weeks I've picked up all the vices going –weaving, crib-biting, box-walking (what did you think I was going to say?) – because Cheltenham has taken an age to get here. Now it'll go by in a flash and be over before we know it. I can't wait.

I'm a very lucky girl because I've got two rides this week, Black Corton in Wednesday's RSA Chase and Brelan D'As in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on Friday.

Brelan D'As, seen here winning at Wincanton, will be partnered by Bryony Frost at Cheltenham on Friday

I know all about Blackie, who's in as good form as ever, but I've never ridden Brelan D'As in a race. I schooled him at home last week, he's a neat little horse and he jumped great, so that doubles my festival fun.

Just to put JP McManus's silks on will be exciting in itself, never mind that I'll be wearing them at the festival. The ground will be pretty soft and it'll all be about who can handle it best on the day, but he's got form on soft ground in France and I'm hopeful.

The routine at the yard won't change much next week, although a lot of people will head to the Manor Inn to watch the racing in the afternoon and Clifford Baker will probably let them be back a bit later than usual to do evening stables.



I don't think I'll be joining them tomorrow – there's plenty of chores I've got to catch up on at home, cleaning and washing, usual stuff, so I'll have the TV on in the background while I'm working away.

You want a tip? From me? You must be mad. Well, apart from the two I'm riding, the horse of ours I'm most looking forward to watching is Politologue in the Champion Chase.

Politologue (grey) will be exciting to watch

The ground is right for him and now that Douvan looks like missing the race there's one less to worry about. Altior is Altior, that's true, but Politologue will definitely give us something to shout about.

Blackie and I will have done our thing by the time Politologue runs, so I'll either be watching him from cloud nine or somewhere a lot lower, but that's Cheltenham for you. I'm ready. Bring it on.

