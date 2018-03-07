Fabre happy with Dubai hopes despite prep race conditions 'written by Mr Corbyn'

Andre Fabre has pronounced himself more than happy with the efforts of his three hopes for Dubai World Cup night, who came through their prep runs at Chantilly on Tuesday – despite contesting races whose conditions the trainer witheringly described as being "written by Mr Corbyn".

Talismanic and Cloth Of Stars finished first and second in the Prix Darshaan, while sprinter Rosa Imperial was second in the Prix Anabaa, both of which are designed as a springboard for Meydan.



Neither is a Pattern race and the Godolphin-owned horses were penalised for their efforts in Group company, prompting Fabre to observe: "It didn’t do any harm to Talismanic or Cloth Of Stars, but I think the conditions for these prep races are written by Mr Corbyn.

"The aim seems to be to punish the good horses and it's ridiculous. It's hard for the horses and it looks like socialism."

Jeremy Corbyn: has he been moonlighting as a race programmer in France?

Talismanic stretched out well on the Polytrack and Fabre is hopeful he will be able to translate that effort on his first try on dirt in the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

He said: "I liked the way he moved and, although the dirt over there and the sand here aren't comparable, I think he has the strength and cruising speed that would suit this type of race."

Although beaten in their respective races, Arc runner-up Cloth Of Stars will head to the Sheema Classic, while Rosa Imperial will line up in the Al Quoz Sprint, both on turf.

Fabre said: "Cloth Of Stars ran all right as well, as he really needs a mile and a half. He needs more pace as he's not an easy ride.

"I was quite happy with Rosa Imperial considering she's been off since August with a muscle problem and sore shins. She needed the race and, again, in a faster-run race she'll be better."

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com