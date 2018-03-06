Talismanic shines in trial ahead of Dubai World Cup adventure

Talismanic: the Breeders' Cup Turf winner will now attempt to win the Dubai World Cup on dirt

Chantilly: Prix Darshaan (conditions) 1m1 1/2f | AW (Polytrack) | 4yo+

On a Chantilly card which has produced Meydan winners such as Solow and Cirrus Des Aigles, Talismanic put in a fine display ahead of an audacious Dubai World Cup bid.

Last season's Breeders' Cup Turf hero stretched out in fine style to account for Arc runner-up Cloth Of Stars in the Prix Darshaan over an extended mile and a furlong of the Polytrack



Both Godolphin stars will now depart for Dubai on Friday with Cloth Of Stars being primed for the Sheema Classic, while Talismanic will aim for the biggest prize of all, the Dubai World Cup.

"After Hong Kong the conclusion that we drew is that he might actually be more of a ten-furlong horse than a 12-furlong one," said Godolphin's Lisa-Jane Graffard.

"Six months ago we were talking about the Melbourne Cup and I think we’re learning about the horse all the time. With maturity he is getting stronger and proving capable of running over shorter distances as well."

Trainer Andre Fabre has yet to win the World Cup but is encouraged by Talismanic's way of racing and his action.

Graffard said: "We did feel in Del Mar [for the Breeders' Cup] that, when he was doing his day-to-day canters, he had a great action on the dirt and, being by Medaglia D’Oro, it encourages you to try. He’s laid back, he’s easy to place in his races and he has that big galloping action you quite often see on dirt horses."

Cloth Of Stars was settled fourth of six by Mickael Barzalona and came home in good fashion without ever threatening to get to his stablemate.

"It’s on the short side for him and he’s coming back off a longer layoff than Talismanic," said Graffard. "He probably needed the run more than Talismanic so we’re delighted."

Chantilly: Prix Montjeu (conditions) 1m | AW (Polytrack) | 4yo+

British targets for City Light and Hunaina

The Harry Dunlop-trained Robin Of Navan finished third on his return to action in the Prix Montjeu over a mile behind Hunaina, the only filly in the race.

Robin Of Navan: finished third on return to action

Hunaina pleased her new trainer Henri-Francois Devin on only her second start since arriving from Mick Halford. "She has progressed a lot since she got here and I now plan to send her to Kempton for a Listed race over the same trip in around a month's time," said Devin.

Stephane Wattel is no stranger to the All-Weather Finals card at Lingfield on Easter Friday and looks set to be represented again at the end of the month after City Light held off Rosa Imperial to score in the Prix Anabaa over six and a half furlongs.

"We've qualified for Lingfield now and that would be a great prize to try and win," said Wattel.

