Talented Zawraq aiming to go one better following promising return

3.10 Limerick

Martin Molony Stakes (listed) | 3yo + | 1m4f110yds | ATR

Dermot Weld is hoping Zawraq will make up for lost time in the Limerick feature on Saturday when he tackles a mile and a half for the first time.

The Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned five-year-old will be having only the fifth start of his career having finished second to Riven Light in a 1m1f Listed event at last month's Listowel festival when returning from an 11-month absence.

Zawraq was a winner at this level at Leopardstown two years ago and Weld said: "I thought Zawraq ran a very good race at Listowel considering he had been off the track for so long. He's very well and I expect him to run a very good race."



The son of Shamardal faces six rivals including the Jim Bolger-trained Glamorous Approach who won a Listed race over 1m2f at the Curragh in June and Rashaan, a ten-time winner who has recorded three Flat wins in addition to seven victories over hurdles.

Two three-year-olds, dual winner Cannonball, trained by Ger Lyons, and the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly, Detailed, the winner of three handicaps who drops in trip and class having finished fourth in the Park Hill Stakes on her most recent start.

O'Brien said: "She's in good form having run very well at Doncaster. She has soft ground form and we're hoping she'll pick up some black type."

Read exclusive previews of Saturday's action from 6pm on Friday night on racingpost.com