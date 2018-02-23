Bad news for Fry as muscle tear curtails Cap's Supreme Novices' bid

If The Cap Fits: will miss the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

If The Cap Fits, as short as 5-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, will not run at next month's Cheltenham Festival after an injury setback.



Trained by Harry Fry for Paul and Clare Rooney, If The Cap Fits is three from three over hurdles this term and made quite an impression with a smooth success on his last appearance at Kempton in December.



However, the six-year-old will not be in action at Cheltenham after suffering a gluteal muscle tear.

A statement on Fry's website read: "As disappointing as it is to be missing the festival, we have to do what is correct by the horse and give him time to fully recover.

"We will now focus on getting him back to full fitness in order to defend his unbeaten record over hurdles at Aintree's Grand National meeting."



The Supreme betting is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Getabird at 7-4.

