Cheltenham Festival ace Noel Fehily excited about Our Duke's Gold prospects

Noel Fehily will be back at Cheltenham seeking to confirm his status as the most super of all jumping's supersubs, buoyed by his first one-on-one encounter with Our Duke, the star stayer he believes has a serious chance of capturing the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Twelve months ago Fehily was called up for the spare ride on Buveur D'Air in the Champion Hurdle and duly emerged victorious, 24 hours before he united with old front-running friend Special Tiara for a shock success in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Our Duke (left) gets the better of Presenting Percy in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park

Special Tiara again features in Fehily's festival book, as does Unowhatimeanharry, third in last year's Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle when 5-6 favourite. However, the prime acquisition for the weighing room's number-one go-to man this March is leading Gold Cup candidate Our Duke, a best-priced 9-1 on Tuesday.

With Robbie Power once again aboard reigning Gold Cup hero Sizing John, Fehily has been snapped up for his Jessica Harrington-trained stable companion Our Duke, whom he schooled in Ireland on Tuesday morning, following which the 42-year-old rider's mood was distinctly upbeat.

"I'm obviously looking forward to the Gold Cup," said Fehily.

"You don't normally get such a good spare ride in the race, but Jessie has two leading contenders and Robbie can't ride both of them. He's contracted to ride Sizing John and, luckily for me, I got the call-up for Our Duke.



"I think he has a very good chance. I was really impressed with him in the Irish National. I rode in the race and we went a seriously good gallop. He killed everything that day. He's a real strong stayer with a high cruising speed. He must be a live contender."

Our Duke was fourth when favourite for the Irish Gold Cup two starts ago and most recently made another terrible mistake at the fourth-last fence of Gowran's Red Mills Chase, which he nevertheless won from Presenting Percy.



"I was very happy with him this morning," added Fehily. "I popped him over a few fences and he was in great order.

"It was nice to get a feel of the horse. I liked the way he moved in front of his fences. He's a big lad but also very nimble. He moves his feet well and gets up in the air.

"I've watched him run and he's obviously made one or two mistakes in his races, but after sitting on him I wouldn't be worried."

Nor is Fehily worried about the jumping of RSA Chase hope Monalee, who became another plum spare mount in his portfolio after Davy Russell committed himself to Presenting Percy. The new couple then got off to the brightest possible start by making all in the Grade 1 Flogas Chase.

Monalee and Noel Fehily en route to victory in the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Chase

"He's a very good jumper, which should stand him in good stead, and he ran very well over three miles in the Albert Bartlett."

Asked if his unforgettable experience at Cheltenham last year gives him extra confidence going into next week's meeting, he added: "Of course it does – although last year is going to be very hard to repeat. I have to be a little bit realistic.

"It'll be tough to bag two of the main championship races again – but I'll be giving it a good go!"

Three more aces in Fehily's pack

Special Tiara (Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase)

It looks a very good Champion Chase but the one thing you can always be sure of with Special Tiara is he'll turn up and run his race. He'll also make them all go to get past him. The better the ground the better his chance. I thought it was a very good run on ground that would have been soft enough for him at Leopardstown. He always seems to be better at Cheltenham on spring ground.

Leading light: Noel Fehily salutes the crowd after winning the Champion Chase aboard Special Tiara

Unowhatimeanharry (Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle)

I rode work on him after racing on Monday and it looks like I'll be on him next week. He was odds-on favourite for the race last year and this year seems to be a little bit of a forgotten horse. He was very good first time out this season at Aintree but Harry [Fry] felt he then ran him back too quick at Newbury and after that he was sick at Ascot. That means he hasn't done a lot wrong and I know Harry is a lot happier with him now. I'm hoping he can come back and run a big race.

Summerville Boy (Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle)

He beat Kalashnikov at Sandown, and although Kalashnikov was very good at Newbury I can't see why Summerville Boy shouldn't beat him again. The Tolworth was a true-run race and I think mine was the best horse on the day.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com