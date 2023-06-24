Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Get 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly for three months!
Unlock the Racing Post digital newspaper and full site access for less, with 50% off your first three months of a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club. Be the punter in the know for all the top festivals this summer. Subscribe today.
Subscribe now – use code WELCOME2023 for 50% off your first three months of Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.
Full terms
Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.
Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.
*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.
First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.
Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.