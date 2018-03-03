Stable staff to receive additional pay increase following latest negotiations

Racing staff are set to receive an additional pay rise effective from next month following further talks between the National Trainers Federation and National Association of Racing Staff (Nars).

Talks last year resulted in a three per cent rise across all stable staff and the second round has resulted in an agreement to pay scale 4, 5 and 6 members of staff an additional one per cent and scale 1, 2 & 3 staff an additional two per cent from April 2. The latest increase will apply only to staff aged 18 and over.

Scales 1-3 cover junior staff up to the level of groom or yard person, while scales 4-6 cover senior staff, with scale 6 representing the equivalent of supervisory roles such as head lad/lass.

Rupert Arnold, chief executive of the NTF, said: "With these further increases in minimum pay rates to update the interim agreement last October, the NTF is pleased to continue progress through negotiation with Nars.

"Although discussions about working patterns are still being developed, there is a growing understanding between the parties about the options available to trainers. In collaboration with their staff, employers are increasingly evolving their working practices to respond to recruitment and retention challenges."

Nars chief executive George McGrath, while pointing out that members have achieved up to a 10.5 per cent wage increase in the last two years, added: "We are a little disappointed not to have made any progress in implementing a reduced working week but view this as a work in progress.

"The NTF have pointed out the difficulties in getting all of their members to agree a 'one size fits all' policy on the working week but we acknowledge that a significant number of trainers, more than 25 per cent, are implementing more flexible working hours and patterns."

