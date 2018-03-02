Spencer to make move to the next level after Sefton Lodge purchase in Newmarket

Richard Spencer, who celebrated a Royal Ascot winner in just his second season as a licence holder last June, has received a massive boost in advance of the 2018 Flat season after it was revealed he will train from the historic Sefton Lodge Stables on Newmarket's prestigious Bury Road.

Spencer's main backer Phil Cunningham has recently completed the purchase of the 47-box facility from Martyn Meade, who is set to relocate his operation to Manton in the coming weeks.

The move will double Spencer's current capacity at the 23-box Albert House Stables, which is just around the corner from his new base, a yard Cunningham purchased in 2014 and spent more than £1 million refurbishing.

Newmarket's Sefton Lodge: newly refurbished

Meade has spent a larger amount on Sefton Lodge since purchasing it in 2014 and has recently trained Group 1 winner Aclaim and Group 2 scorer Eminent from the property, which includes a lavish mansion and dates from 1872.

One of the additional benefits is that the yard directly adjoins the much sought after Bury Side training grounds.

Spencer said: "The opportunity came up for Phil Cunningham to purchase Sefton Lodge and I'm delighted to get the chance to train from such a famous and well-placed property.

"This move will take us to the next level and it will show everyone we're here for a long time. Phil has shown plenty of faith in myself to make this purchase and allow us to to expand and I can't wait to get in there."

Sefton Lodge was in the hands of the Joel family for much of the last century, and then Charles St George, during which time Michelozzo, winner of the 1989 St Leger, was housed there.

Martyn Meade: will move to Manton in the coming weeks

Spencer, 29, added: "We've more horses than ever for 2018 and it will be great to get them all under one roof. We've doubled in size from 23 last year and there could well be more to come."

A former assistant to Michael Bell, this latest move caps a remarkable rise in a short space of time for Spencer, who has trained 19 winners, on the Flat and over jumps, since taking out his licence two years ago.

Most notably, last year's tally included the dream success of Rajasinghe in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes, a victory which fulfilled a lifetime ambition of having a winner at Royal Ascot for owner Cunningham.

Spencer, who currently rents nearby Cadland Cottage Stables as an overflow, said: "Hopefully we can move into Sefton Lodge early next month, where there are 47 boxes and planning for three more.

"It's been a very lucky yard for everyone who has trained there and long may that continue."

