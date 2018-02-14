Spare Parts ready to hit rivals for six and break into America

Just how far can the Spare Parts fairytale go in 2018?

Not even the four-year-old's trainer Phil McEntee has any idea as he dares to dream of the 2,000gns purchase making it six wins in six weeks at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

Spare Parts has not quite become an internet sensation yet – a couple of thousand hits on his mud-rolling 'Glastonbury' antics – but his amazing exploits have reached the east coast of America.



"He's going to feature in the trainer magazine there after I got a phone call from New York," said the Newmarket trainer. "The guy was amazed he had won four races in 14 days as nothing like that happens in American racing."

The horse with his name up in lights will be bidding to continue his spectacular spree under them in the six-runner 7f Bet Trifecta At totesport.com Handicap (7.30).

McEntee said: "I couldn't have found a better 0-85 race as the next step for him – it's the smallest field he's faced and he's never been out of the first three at Chelmsford.

"We haven't galloped him since his first win so I have no idea where this is going to end.

"In theory Wolverhampton should have put him spot on for this. He beat six course-and-distance winners and four last-time-out scorers last Saturday."

Should Spare Parts win under his 6lb penalty he would be defying a 30lb rise in the weights since it all started seven races ago at Wolverhampton on January 3.

Spare Parts with owner Steve Jakes (left) and Cameron Noble (right) at Lingfield after win number four

So where is it all going to end for this gelded son of Choisir?

McEntee said: I couldn't put a cap on where it's going to end. He's a half-brother to four horses with RPRs in the 100s and he was a 75,000-grand yearling so there were high hopes for him originally."

