Spare Parts edges ahead in race for £10,000 prize with sixth win of the year

Spare Parts continued his remarkable story at Kempton on Wednesday evening with a sixth win of the year, edging closer to earning connections a £10,000 prize for being the winningmost horse during the all-weather season.

The Phil McEntee-trained four-year-old held on in typically brave fashion by a head from the staying-on Shyron to edge one win clear of Star Ascending (who runs at Southwell on Thursday) in the standings, and he could be turned out quickly at Newcastle on Tuesday in a bid to extend his lead.

"An invitation to America threw plans up in the air but he didn’t qualify as he hadn’t earned enough prize-money. Now we’re back on track," said McEntee. "It’s full steam ahead to be the leading all-weather horse but we’ve got a few snapping on our heels."

Spare Parts has already gone up more than two stone in the weights this year but McEntee thinks there might be more to come: "I have no idea where the cap is with him," he said. "There’s a 7f 0-80 race at Newcastle on Tuesday and then one eight days later at Kempton."

McEntee stressed the importance of regular jockey Nicola Currie who has partnered Spare Parts to four of his six victories this winter and was on board at Kempton.

"Nicola has been vital to his success, she knows the horse and she’s part of the story. She’s a good rider."

The £10,000 prize for the winningmost horse will be awarded at Lingfield on All-Weather Championships Finals Day on March 30.

