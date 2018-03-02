Racing Post Home
Friday Action THE BRIEFING

Southwell ready to race but cold weather claims Lingfield's card

Runners in the 5f handicap won by The Big Lad (farside) race into the final half a furlongSouthwell 5.1.17 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Southwell: Da Capo Dandy was an impressive winner on Thursday
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

Racing returns in Britain on Friday afternoon following a rare blank day on Thursday, with Southwell's jumpers for bumpers card beating the elements.

But Lingfield's all-weather card has been cancelled due to overnight frost and severe wind chill. An 8am inspection has been called for Saturday's meeting at the track.

Chelmsford's Saturday evening meeting must also pass an 8am inspection, with the snow forecast to arrive by Friday lunchtime yet to materialise.

While the track at Southwell is raceable, the treacherous conditions are making it difficult for yards to operate and the bad weather meant Kim Bailey decided not to send Charbel to the meeting.

By 9.15am Charbel was one of 13 non-runners on the card, with travel the reason cited for 12 of the absentees.

Those planning to attend Southwell's fixture are being advised to access the track via Racecourse Lane next to the BP garage.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "The track's raceable and facilities are clear. People will have to make their own risk assessment as to whether they want to travel to the racecourse."

However not everyone thinks the meeting should be staged.

Donald McCain is sending five runners while also taking some of his Cheltenham Festival contenders for a gallop.

The bad weather continues to ravage the jumps programme, with no meetings until next week following the cancellation of Huntingdon and Sedgefield's cards on Friday morning.

Going report

Southwell (first race at 1.45)
Standard (AW)

Lingfield (2.30) ABANDONED

Market movers

Southwell 2.45
Volcanic 5-1 (from 7)

Southwell 5.00
Born In Thorne 16-1 (from 25 with Betfair)

What to read

Bryony Frost has been one of the stars of the jumps season and she is heading into the festival with at least one strong chance in the prolific Black Corton. She took time out to complete a fascinating Q and A with Lee Mottershead.

It's a year since France introduced a riding allowance for females and the impact has been significant as Scott Burton reveals.

What to watch

While jump racing is sidelined you can brush up one some of the key Cheltenham Festival challengers as Jessica Harrington gives the latest on her team for the meeting.

If you want some lighter entertainment watch how festival regular  Alastair Down gets to the meeting in a very engaging Road To Cheltenham feature.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Even the sport's programme has been decimated by the weather but there is a Championship football match scheduled this evening with Middlesbrough hosting Leeds.

Matthew Ireland has run the rule over the contest and has found a bet recommendation.

Final thought 

With the winter blast set to halt jump racing for a number of days bookmakers could expect extensive inquiries on ante-post markets from punters starved of quality racing.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news

 

