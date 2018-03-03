Southwell optimistic about getting the jumps show back on the road

Racehorses make their way along snow covered roads to the gallops on Middleham Moor near Leyburn

Sunday's jumps action may be wiped out but officials at Southwell are optimistic about a resumption of something other than all-weather fare at the course on Monday.

The East Midlands track keeps the betting shops in business with a Fibresand fixture on the Flat on Sunday but the anticipated thaw on the neighbouring jumps track yesterday has given clerk of the course Roderick Duncan some hope.

He said: "The snow is already starting to thaw on the jumps track and it depends if we get any rain on Sunday night but that seems less likely now. We'll see what tomorrow brings as to whether we call an inspection on Monday morning or not but at the moment I'm optimistic of racing going ahead."



Monday's jumps card at Lingfield seems also more likely than not to go ahead as the snow that was lying on much of the track on Friday had melted away yesterday. Officials have called an inspection at 8am on Sunday to assess prospects.

On Tuesday, the jumps action is scheduled for either end of the country at Exeter and Newcastle with the latter seeming less likely of the pair to survive.

At Exeter, clerk of the course Barry Johnson is "hopeful rather than confident" of racing going ahead but the track is already in a better position than it was 24 hours previously.

Johnson said: "We are still snow covered but the thaw has started and it's up to 3C today. It shouldn't freeze tonight or tomorrow but it may leave us waterlogged so we'll have a look on Sunday afternoon and make a call about inspections etc."

SUNDAY

Huntingdon Cancelled

Leopardstown Cancelled (rescheduled for Friday)

Sedgefield Cancelled

Southwell (AW) No problems anticipated

MONDAY

Kempton (AW) No problems anticipated

Leopardstown Cancelled

Southwell Officials "optimistic" that the course will be fit to race.

Lingfield Snow had melted yesterday. Inspection on Sunday at 8am

Wolverhampton (AW) No problems anticipated

TUESDAY

Newcastle Under snow no decision as to any inspection

Exeter Officials "hopeful rather than confident" after thaw set in on Saturday. Could hold an inspection on Monday

