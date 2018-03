Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is among those who will be celebrating

Jean Cruguet 79

Rider of San San & Seattle Slew



Gary Moore 66

Former champion jockey in Hong Kong & France



Patrick Byrne 62

Trainer of Favorite Trick & Awesome Again



Patricia Thompson 78

Owner of Party Politics & Baronet



Carole Bayer Sager 71

Joint-owner of Heartlight No. One



Laura Whyte 59

BHA director; Billy Wright 58 trainer of Bailrullah & El Senor



Robert Stephens 34

Trainer of Modus & Beltor



Anabel Murphy 60

Trainer of Queensway Boy & May King Mayhem



Annabelle Armitage 50

Trainer-rider of JR-Kay



Lord Rowallan 71

Owner of Swift Silver



Rodney Prescott 44

American jockey



Gyles Parkin 45

Rider of Bollin Joanne & Leslingtaylor



Johnathan Davies 55

Rider of B Jaski



Martin Brew 63

Rider of Patent Slipper & Book Of Kells



Jamie O’Hanlon 48

Former jump jockey



Jane Godfrey 46

Jockey Club administrator



Lyn Williams 59

BHA discliplinary team leader



James Gregory 66

Former head lad to Terry Mills



James Lambie 73

Former Sporting Life journalist



Lord Barker 52

Former MP & owner with Gardie Grissell