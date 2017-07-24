Solace for Smith and Baffert with Abel Tasman landing Oaks

Abel Tasman (Mike Smith, red silks) holds off Elate in a tight finish to the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga

Report: USA, Sunday

Saratoga: Coaching Club American Oaks (Grade 1) 1m1f | dirt | 3yo fillies

After a daring move to circle the field down the back stretch, Kentucky Oaks winner Abel Tasman gave Bob Baffert and Mike Smith something to smile about after Arrogate's shock defeat on Saturday with a gutsy victory in the CCA Oaks.



Although the 4-5 favourite was given everything she could handle by Elate in the home straight, she was able to fend off that rival to win by a head.

The daughter of US dirt star Quality Road also had to withstand an objection by the runner-up's rider Jose Ortiz before claiming her sixth victory in nine career starts, among them four Grade 1 wins.

"It's funny how things turn around," said Smith, who arrived in New York on the redeye from California after Arrogate's Del Mar flop.

"We went from yesterday being a total shock – we don't know, we're just going to draw a line through it – but to come back, that's what is great about this sport.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster. It felt like it was a 15-hour flight but man, it's going to be sweet going home."

Asked whether he had tightened up Elate in the closing stages, Smith commented: "It's just good old-fashioned race-riding. By no means did I put her in any harm.

"I made it tight, but there's no rules that say you can't make it tight. They make it tight on me all the time and I'm too old for that. It's a questionable move that I would have questioned myself if I got beat. But I didn't, so I liked it!"

Also on Sunday

Del Mar: San Clemente Hcap (Grade 2) 1m | turf | 3yo fillies



A notable victory for former Joe Tuite-trained Madam Dancealot (Richard Baltas/Jamie Theriot), who rallied from last place for a 21-1 upset in this $200,000 contest. The filly won two races in Britain last term as a juvenile, taking the Grade 3 Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury on her final outing for Tuite.

Ouzts in all-time top ten

Veteran US jockey Perry Ouzts, 63, moved into the North American all-time top ten for career winners with a four-timer on the Saturday card at Belterra Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ouzts scored on Huginn, Sweet Angel Roan, Funnel Cake and Silverdollardreams to take his career total to 6,796 winners from 49,433 rides. Russell Baze, who retired in June 2016, leads the way with 12,842 North American victories. Baze's world-record total of 12,844 includes two in Brazil.

