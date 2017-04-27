Smith has no desire for encore after 240-mile run to the races

Olivia Smith with father Andy after completing her Wales to Ireland multi-marathon

The Champion Stayers Hurdle highlighted Thursday's Punchestown card – but the day's champion stayer undoubtedly has two legs not four.

Take a bow, Olivia Smith, who early in the afternoon bounded into the winner's enclosure having completed the equivalent of nine marathons in the space of ten days by running from her Bristol home to the home of Irish jumping.

By doing so, she has raised around £10,000, to be split between Irish Injured Jockeys and Britain's Injured Jockeys Fund.

The dedicated runner, whose bookmaker father Andy Smith joined her for 40 miles of the expedition despite having completed the London Marathon himself on Sunday, said: "I'm pretty tired. I've had enough now. I needed plenty of motivation just to get out of the car this morning."

Asked if she would ever repeat the trek, Smith said: "No."

On this occasion, the 23-year-old also opted against a lap of honour.