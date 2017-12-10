Sizing John, Djakadam and Un De Sceaux make for a super Sunday

By the time you read this, Hong Kong's Longines-sponsored international meeting will have come and gone - like the abandoned Kelso and Huntingdon - but it's still a Sunday to get stuck into with classy meetings at Punchestown and Cork.

Punchestown, where it's now heavy following 10mm of rain overnight, hosts Grade 1 action with the John Durkan Chase and Djakadam bids to win it for the third straight year, but Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John stands in his way.

They are not the only stars of jump racing in action, with Ryanair Chase winner Un De Sceaux contesting the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork, where it has been even wetter and it's also heavy.

It's a great shame that we've lost the Peterborough Chase - Huntingdon has woken up to settled snow, with more to come - but there's plenty to look forward to in Ireland.

Going report

Punchestown - 12.30

Heavy

Cork - 12.45

Heavy



Market movers

Punchestown

3.05 Flynsini 5-1 (from 13-2)

Cork

1.15 Athenean 11-10 (from 11-8)

2.20 Ballyoisin (9-2 from 5)

What to back

Tom Segal is at the controls of Pricewise and has the favourites to focus on, while big-race trends come from Kevin Morley.

On a smashing day of racing in Ireland, David Jennings supplies the advice.

What to read

The John Durkan preview is here, but do not get ahead of yourself too quickly.

You can read the Tingle Creek report and Lee Mottershead's Sandown reflections.

A Big Read with sidelined jockey Ruby Walsh is the main course in RPSunday.

What to watch

The Postcast team delve into Sunday's fare ...



Danny Hayes has his best bet and it will not take long to watch ...



Final thought

The John Durkan might be a King George warm-up for Sizing John, but it seems to be Djakadam's race - his Gold Cup perhaps - so maybe he will be primed that bit more.