Six Newmarket entries to get excited about for the end of the season

The early entries are out for the end of season meetings on the Rowley Mile and there are plenty at both the Cambridgeshire and the Cesarewitch meeting to get excited about. Below are some of the most noteworthy of them as we move into the latter part of the season

Nyaleti Mark Johnston

The owners of Nyaleti have turned down "significant offers" for her since she romped home in the Group 3 Princess Margaret at Ascot. Mark Johnston's filly has been given entries in both the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes over 7f and the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes over 6f at Newmarket.

She is as big as 25-1 for the 1,000 Guineas and it looks like connections are keeping away from Group 1 company for now. She has dropped back to 6f since her second at Royal Ascot, but a tilt at the Rockfel may hint at some confidence behind her tackling a mile in the future.

Alpha Centauri Jessica Harrington

Jessica Harrington's sizeable two-year-old has not been seen since her second to Different League in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot when going off 2-1 favourite.

Alpha Centauri: second at Royal Ascot but should come into her own when stepped up in trip

Far from denting her reputation at Ascot, she further enhanced it and Harrington has retained her belief, giving her an entry in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at the Cesarewitch meeting.

This general 20-1 shot for the 1,000 Guineas is another threatening the dominance of Ballydoyle at the top of the market and all pointers suggest a step up in trip can show her in a better light. The Fillies' Mile in October could go a long way to confirming that.

Happy Like A Fool Wesley Ward

Since being beaten when all the rage at Royal Ascot, Happy Like A Fool has remained in Britain and it looks to be staying that way right through until the end of the season.

The Queen Mary runner-up will be looking to go one better in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

Whether she gets the required quick ground at the end of September is one thing, but after withdrawing from Glorious Goodwood on the morning of her race, Ward is determined to give her another shot on these shores. Stablemate Fairyland is also given an entry in the Cheveley Park.

Amedeo Modigliani Aidan O'Brien

The son of Galileo shot onto the radar when winning at the Galway festival with his dominant and eyecatching win. He blazed along throughout and flew clear of the chasing pack entering the straight, winning by over five lengths.

O'Brien has given him a pair of entries in the Royal Lodge Stakes at the Cambridgeshire meeting followed by a Dewhurst entry in October. The colt is currently third favourite for the Derby, but another solid showing could help close the gap on stablemates Gustav Klimt and The Pentagon.

League of his own: Expert Eye thumps his rivals in the Vintage Stakes

Sir Michael StouteExpert Eye was rapidly installed as favourite for the 2,000 Guineas in the aftermath of his Vintage Stakes win at Glorious Goodwood. The debate over whether he will get the mile will likely rumble on over the winter as Sir Michael Stoute seems to be steering clear trying him over the distance, instead entering him in the 7f Dewhurst Stakes.

Teddy Grimthorpe suggested the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster could be undertaken before finishing the season on the Rowley Mile, so there will be plenty of further clues before May comes around in regards to one of the most exciting juveniles in training.

Masar Charlie Appleby

Godolphin are bringing through the next generation of business leaders through a scheme named 'Masar' in the UAE. The brightest talent is being nurtured through the programme and there are high hopes it will deliver leaders capable of following in the footsteps of Sheikh Mohammed.

There are also high expectations for the horse named after the scheme and Masar is currently in the betting for the Derby at 50-1. After winning a strong maiden at Goodwood, the son of New Approach was third in the Chesham behind September and Nyaleti, and connections have now entered him in the Royal Lodge over a mile. The step up in trip suggests The Derby is certainly in their thoughts.