Sir Mark Prescott is among those with cause to celebrate

Sir Mark Prescott Bt 70

Trainer of Alborada & Confidential Lady



Charlie Brooks 55

Trainer of Celtic Shot & Suny Bay



Wesley Ward 50

Trainer of Judy The Beauty & Lady Aurelia



Dai Walters 73

Racecourse chairman at Ffos Las



Michael Harris 69

Former Racing Post editor & ROA chief executive



Harry White 74

Australian Hall of Fame jockey



Peter Brette 52

UAE champion jockey 1992



Willie Martinez 47

Rider of Brass Hat & Trinniberg



Kiyoshi Hagiwara 59

Trainer of Logi Universe



Alan McCabe 51

Trainer of Caspar Netscher & Fratellino



John Ryan 50

Trainer of Silver Grecian & Iver Bridge Lad;



John Holt 62

Trainer of Number Theory



Brad Cox 38

Trainer of Chocolate Ride & Green Mask



John Spouse 66

Former travelling head lad to Clive Brittain



Piers Pottinger 64

Owner of Geos & Caracciola

Ryan Powell 31

Flat jockey



Keith Barnfield 78

Former jump jockey



Sherin Lloyd 69

Breeder of Mixed Blessing



Clive Reams 61

Chief executive of the National Joint Pitch Council 1998-2002



Ann Gale 68

Owner with Robert Walford



Brian Pearce 73

Former owner with Geoff Lewis



Ronan Keating 41

Former owner with Tommy Stack