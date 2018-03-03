Sir Mark Prescott is among those with cause to celebrate
Sir Mark Prescott Bt 70
Trainer of Alborada & Confidential Lady
Charlie Brooks 55
Trainer of Celtic Shot & Suny Bay
Wesley Ward 50
Trainer of Judy The Beauty & Lady Aurelia
Dai Walters 73
Racecourse chairman at Ffos Las
Michael Harris 69
Former Racing Post editor & ROA chief executive
Harry White 74
Australian Hall of Fame jockey
Peter Brette 52
UAE champion jockey 1992
Willie Martinez 47
Rider of Brass Hat & Trinniberg
Kiyoshi Hagiwara 59
Trainer of Logi Universe
Alan McCabe 51
Trainer of Caspar Netscher & Fratellino
John Ryan 50
Trainer of Silver Grecian & Iver Bridge Lad;
John Holt 62
Trainer of Number Theory
Brad Cox 38
Trainer of Chocolate Ride & Green Mask
John Spouse 66
Former travelling head lad to Clive Brittain
Piers Pottinger 64
Owner of Geos & Caracciola
Ryan Powell 31
Flat jockey
Keith Barnfield 78
Former jump jockey
Sherin Lloyd 69
Breeder of Mixed Blessing
Clive Reams 61
Chief executive of the National Joint Pitch Council 1998-2002
Ann Gale 68
Owner with Robert Walford
Brian Pearce 73
Former owner with Geoff Lewis
Ronan Keating 41
Former owner with Tommy Stack