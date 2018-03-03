Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Sir Mark Prescott is among those with cause to celebrate

Sir Mark Prescott: celebrates a landmark birthday
Edward Whitaker
Sir Mark Prescott Bt 70
Trainer of Alborada & Confidential Lady

Charlie Brooks 55
Trainer of Celtic Shot & Suny Bay

Wesley Ward 50
Trainer of Judy The Beauty & Lady Aurelia

Dai Walters 73
Racecourse chairman at Ffos Las

Michael Harris 69
Former Racing Post editor & ROA chief executive

Harry White 74
Australian Hall of Fame jockey

Peter Brette 52
UAE champion jockey 1992

Willie Martinez 47
Rider of Brass Hat & Trinniberg

Kiyoshi Hagiwara 59
Trainer of Logi Universe

Alan McCabe 51
Trainer of Caspar Netscher & Fratellino

John Ryan 50
Trainer of Silver Grecian & Iver Bridge Lad;

John Holt 62
Trainer of Number Theory

Brad Cox 38
Trainer of Chocolate Ride & Green Mask

John Spouse 66
Former travelling head lad to Clive Brittain

Piers Pottinger 64
Owner of Geos & Caracciola

Ryan Powell 31
Flat jockey

Keith Barnfield 78
Former jump jockey

Sherin Lloyd 69
Breeder of Mixed Blessing

Clive Reams 61
Chief executive of the National Joint Pitch Council 1998-2002

Ann Gale 68
Owner with Robert Walford

Brian Pearce 73
Former owner with Geoff Lewis

Ronan Keating 41
Former owner with Tommy Stack

