Singer and owner Peter Andre is among those who will be celebrating
Kent Desormeaux 48
US Hall of Fame jockey
Shinji Fujita 46
Rider of Transcend & Hiruno D’Amour
Viscount Head 81
Trainer of Border Incident & Uncle Bing
Bill Palmer 85
Former head lad to Ian Balding
Koji Maeda 69
Owner of Kizuna & One And Only
Simon Tindall 80
Breeder of Simonsig & Gale Force Ten
Tony Dicken 49
Rider of Dark Honey & Chief’s Song
Donal Fahy 32
Rider of Simarian
Hugh Robertson 67
Trainer of Polar Expedition
Charlie Fellowes 32
Trainer of Moonlit Show & Prince Of Arran
Alan Daly 49
Ballinrobe trainer
Calvin McCormack 44
Travelling manager for Mark Johnston
Andrew Fraser 56
Chairman of Ibas
Andy McIver 55
Chief executive of Sportingbet 2001-13
Jim Beavis 59
Racecourse historian
Andrew Brannon 58
Co-owner of Weird Al & Colony
Peter Andre 45
Owner with George Baker
Steve Harley 67
Former owner with Charlie Mann