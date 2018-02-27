Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Singer and owner Peter Andre is among those who will be celebrating

Peter Andre: the singer and owner is 45
Peter Andre: the singer and owner is 45
Getty Images
1 of 1

Kent Desormeaux 48
US Hall of Fame jockey

Shinji Fujita 46
Rider of Transcend & Hiruno D’Amour

Viscount Head 81
Trainer of Border Incident & Uncle Bing

Bill Palmer 85
Former head lad to Ian Balding

Koji Maeda 69
Owner of Kizuna & One And Only

Simon Tindall 80
Breeder of Simonsig & Gale Force Ten

Tony Dicken 49
Rider of Dark Honey & Chief’s Song

Donal Fahy 32
Rider of Simarian

Hugh Robertson 67
Trainer of Polar Expedition

Charlie Fellowes 32
Trainer of Moonlit Show & Prince Of Arran

Alan Daly 49
Ballinrobe trainer

Calvin McCormack 44
Travelling manager for Mark Johnston

Andrew Fraser 56 
Chairman of Ibas

Andy McIver 55
Chief executive of Sportingbet 2001-13

Jim Beavis 59
Racecourse historian

Andrew Brannon 58
Co-owner of Weird Al & Colony

Peter Andre 45
Owner with George Baker

Steve Harley 67
Former owner with Charlie Mann

