International HONG KONG

Watch Simply Brilliant give Frankel a first winner in Hong Kong

Senator (Tony Hamilton) wins at Carlisle in 2016
Senator (Tony Hamilton) wins at Carlisle in 2016
John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By Paul Fielder

The Chinese New Year card at Sha Tin on Sunday ended with Simply Brilliant giving Frankel his first win in Hong Kong.

The Frankie Lor-trained four-year-old, who was known as Senator when trained by Richard Fahey, was produced late by Zac Purton to land the 7f handicap which closed the marathon 11-race card.

A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Senator was trained by Fahey to win two races over six furlongs as a two-year-old and was last seen in Britain when finishing sixth behind Bless Him in last year's Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jockey Chad Schofield dominated at Sha Tin by riding four winners on the card, including Singapore Sling in the Hong Kong Classic Cup for trainer Tony Millard, while Neil Callan was on the mark when partnering Speedy King to victory in the 6f handicap.

A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Senator was trained by Fahey to win two races over 6f as a two-year-old

