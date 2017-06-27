Signed silks and great Racing Post goodies on offer in charity auction

The Voice of Racing charity initiative allows those who love racing to give something back to some of the sport's participants

Racing fans are encouraged to get involved with an online charity auction to raise funds for the beneficiary charities of the inaugural Voice Of Racing project.

Among the auction lots are several famous racing silks, including a set of Prince Khalid Abdullah's colours bearing the signatures of the great Frankel's trainer and jockey, the late Sir Henry Cecil and Tom Queally, and the late Robert Sangster's silks of emerald green and blue, signed by the legendary Lester Piggott.

Also on offer is a magnificent package including a year's subscription not only to the Racing Post newspaper and iPad daily editions, but also Racing Post Ultimate Members' Club, for unlimited access to all the essential daily news, features, tipping, in-depth data and form – on mobile, tablet and desktop.

A set of Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte silks signed by Frankel's connections will be put up for auction

Anyone wishing to view the items and place a bid should visit the website between now and 10pm on Sunday, July 2.

The Voice Of Racing charity initiative allows those who love racing to give something back to some of the sport's participants – both equine and human – most in need of assistance, through the six charities supported by The Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust and both the Injured Jockeys Funds in Britain and Ireland.

As well as the auction, a focal point will be the Voice of Racing Day itself this Friday, June 30. At The Races will be broadcasting live from a number of courses and Oaksey House, showcasing the vital work that the charities involved undertake and encouraging racegoers, viewers at home and online fans to donate to these very worthy causes.

Donations may be made between now and November 23, the date of the annual Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Award lunch, at attheraces.com/voiceofracing.

UK donors can also donate by texting VORD99 followed by the amount they wish to donate to 70070 (i.e. to donate £10, just text VORD99 £10).