Senga faces double Godolphin challenge in Prix Nonette

Senga makes her first appearance since winning the Prix de Diane in the Group 2 Shadwell Prix de la Nonette (2.50) at Deauville on Saturday, in which a rematch with Shutter Speed was spiked when John Gosden pulled his entry out on account of the soft ground.

The Pascal Bary-trained Senga proved a revelation when stepped up to an extended one and a quarter miles at Chantilly when coming from well off the pace to nail Sistercharlie by a length.

She would appear to have good prospects of following up, especially as she escapes a Group 1 penalty at this lesser level, where she faces two challengers in the Godolphin blue, including British raider Sobestsu.

Looking beyond Saturday's contest, Alan Cooper, racing manager to Senga's owner the Niarchos family, said: "The plan after the Nonette, all being well, would be the Prix de l’Opera and then the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar."

The Charlie Appleby-trained Sobetsu has already claimed a Group 1 victory over course and distance when bagging the Prix Saint-Alary in May and ran a smart race against her elders to finish third behind Winter in the Nassau at Goodwood just over a fortnight ago.

'She should be competitive'

Appleby said: “We were delighted with Sobestu in the Nassau and she came out of the race well. Ground conditions look to be in her favour and she's already won over the course and distance. If she can reproduce her Goodwood run she should be very competitive.”

The Andre Fabre-trained Strathspey, a maiden winner at Lyon Parilly in May, is the other Godolphin runner. She drops down in trip after running on strongly to land the Group 2 Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud month.

Godolphin spokeswoman Lisa-Jane Graffard said: “Strathspey won a Group 2 last time but this looks a tougher race for the grade. She's a very straightforward filly with a great temperament.

"She's been improving all year and the step down to a mile and a quarter should be no problem.”

Spring Cosmos: steps up in trip for the Prix du Calvados

Shutter Speed, meanwhile, who was fourth, beaten a length and a half, behind Senga in the Diane, now heads for the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

Appleby is later represented by Spring Cosmos in a strong British challenge for the Group 3 Shadwell Prix du Calvados (3.25) over seven furlongs.

The juvenile steps up in distance following two appearances over six furlongs, most recently when a staying-on fourth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month.

The trainer added: “Spring Cosmos should be suited by seven furlongs and if there's any improvement to come from the step up in trip she should be a live contender."

Britain provides seven of the 11 runners in the contest. Tom Dascombe's representative Capomento was touched off in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown last time, and the trainer said: "She has a big chance. She's a progressive filly who'll go on any ground."

