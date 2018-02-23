All good for Exeter as Devon National meeting survives frost scare

Exeter's Devon National meeting today, subject to two inspections, will go ahead as planned.

Officials were forced to assess conditions at 8am after temperatures dipped to -2.5C and left parts of the track frozen.

That proved inconclusive so another check was called at 9.30am when clerk of the course Barry Johnson was able to give the fixture the green light.

There are no problems at Warwick, which stages the other jumps meeting today, while all-weather action takes place at Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Dundalk.

Going report

Warwick (first race 1.50)

Good to soft, soft in places over hurdles (Rail movements; R1 -35y, R2 & 7 -24y, R3 & 6 +65y, R4 +48y, R5 -48y).

Exeter (2.00)

Soft, good to soft in places (GoingStick: Chase 6.3, Hurdle 6.2 on Wednesday at 3pm).

Lingfield (2.10)

Standard.

Dundalk (5.30)

Standard.

Wolverhampton (5.45)

Standard.

Market movers

Lingfield

2.10 Solid Man 15-8 (from 5-2)

Exeter

4.15 Bobo Mac 17-2 (from 12-1)

What to back

It takes Anthony Ive just ten seconds to reveal his best bet of the day at Exeter . . .

What to read

Nigel Twiston-Davies opened up his yard to the media on Thursday and declared veteran hurdler The New One as his best chance of festival glory this year.



Tom George is another trainer with grand plans for Cheltenham next month and gave the lowdown on his festival squad, including an each-way fancy for the Gold Cup.

The union representing staff at Musselburgh racecourse has threatened industrial action if East Lothian Council proceeds with its plans to bring the track back under full council control.

What to watch

Join Thom Malone, Johnny Ward and Brian Sheerin as they preview Friday's card at Dundalk. They also share their best bets for the weekend.

There is also a Triumph Hurdle preview Postcast . . .

The best of Racing Post Sport

France host Italy in Friday's Six Nations match and Graham Woods is expecting a close contest between the sides. Check out his big-match preview and recommendations.

Mark Selby whitewashed a rejuvenated Neil Robertson in the second round of snooker's Ladbrokes World Grand Prix but Aaron Ashley thinks it would be dangerous for punters to dismiss his quarter-final challenger, Michael White, on the evidence of that.

Final thought

Wouldn't it be great to see The New One land the Stayers' Hurdle next month? Nigel Twiston-Davies certainly seems sweet on his chance although the stats suggest he's up against it. The last ten-year-old to win the race was Limestone Lad in 2002 and no horse older than nine has won the race since 2005.

