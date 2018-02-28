Scheduling of Liverpool home match overshadows Grand National forfeits

The first forfeit stage for the £1 million Randox Health Grand National, for which 90 entries stood their ground on Wednesday, has been overshadowed by a row over the decision to stage a Liverpool home match just minutes after the start of the race.

The Anfield side’s Premier League match against Bournemouth will now be screened live on TV, which means it kicks off just 15 minutes after the Grand National, four miles away at Aintree. It is the first time for 24 years Liverpool have been at home on the same day as the Grand National, which starts at 5.15pm.

City mayor Joe Anderson called the decision “madness”, and added: “The costs of the overtime for police will fall on the taxpayer and can the transport network cope? It seems a ridiculous decision to suit TV again."

An Aintree spokesman said: "As with each year, we're working closely with the police and transport providers but we don't anticipate it affecting racegoers travelling to Aintree for Grand National day.

"People will be heading to Aintree hours before the football crowd goes to Anfield and leaving Aintree well before the football finishes, but as with every raceday, we will do everything possible to ensure the best customer experience for our racegoers."

In a statement, Merseyside Police said it was "satisfied that the force has sufficient resources to provide a professional policing response to both the Grand National and the Liverpool v Bournemouth game".

As expected, Bristol De Mai and Abolitionist were among 14 entries to be scratched. Over a third of the remaining entries, 33, are trained in Ireland.

Baywing: could be live contender for Grand National next year

Baywing, winner of Saturday’s Eider Chase at Newcastle, was never entered for this year’s Aintree showpiece, but trainer Nicky Richards hopes he could develop into a live candidate in 2019.

He said: “There are probably three years of his racing career left, and I hope he could develop into an Aintree horse. He would need ground conditions like in Red Marauder’s year, but you never know. I was delighted with his jumping on Saturday. He’s been prone to giving the odd fence a rub in the past, but didn’t put a foot wrong at Newcastle.”

