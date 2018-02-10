Saxophone bids to extend Frankel's unbeaten start as a jumps sire

Solo Saxophone (leading): stepping up in class at Exeter after two wins

2.30 Exeter

In Play Betting At 188Bet Novices Hurdle l Listed l 2m1f

Solo Saxophone bids to extend Frankel's unlikely unbeaten run as a jumps stallion in the feature Listed contest at Exeter on Sunday, when he faces his stiffest test to date.

From the first crop of Frankel, who was born ten years ago to the day, Solo Saxophone was placed in all but one of his five starts on the Flat for Dermot Weld but has managed to get his head in front on both outings over jumps, most recently when winning in demanding conditions at Wetherby last month.

Now trained by Dan Skelton, the four-year-old had previously scored at Catterick. He is now upped in class to face promising types from most of the big yards, including Paul Nicholls, who has won this three times in the past ten years.

Harry Skelton, who has partnered Solo Saxophone to both his victories, said: "It was heavy at Wetherby when Solo Saxophone won but he's probably better on a better surface.

"This is a better race but we need to know where we stand with him. This will tell us more."

Nicholls, who won this with Najaf (2010), Vibrato Valtat (2014) and Politologue (2016), relies on French import Djingle, who has yet to race in Britain.

The five-year-old knows all about very soft ground, having won twice on the surface at Auteuil last year, most recently over two miles two furlongs in November.



Nicholls said: "We haven't had him long and he's been bought primarily as a novice chasing prospect for next season. He's a smashing type but it's hard to know where you are when they come in this late.

"I'm open minded about his chances but anything he does achieve over hurdles is a bonus."

The six-runner line-up also includes Vision Des Flos, who is having his first start since having his wind operated on last month.

Before that the five-year-old had been turned over at 1-4 in a novice hurdle at Hereford in December, whereas previously he had been placed in black type company, most notably when third in the Grade 2 Persian War Hurdle at Chepstow.

Vision Des Flos' trainer Colin Tizzard knows all about this contest having won it twice in the past three years, with luminaries Native River (2015) and Finian's Oscar (2017), while Nick Williams is out for a first with Mercenaire, a winner at the track before finishing a decent fourth in a Grade 1 at Chepstow last time.

The field is completed by 200-1 chance Dartmoor Girl, trained by Mark Gillard, who has 68 lengths to find with Mercenaire on their running here in November.

