Three key talking points to emerge from Nicky Henderson stable visit

James Burn was among those in attendance for a pre-Cheltenham Festival morning at Nicky Henderson's Lambourn yard on Tuesday

One out of the big three unlikely to suffice

For most trainers, just one winner during the most important week of jump racing is enough. But most trainers do not have the three favourites for the meeting's biggest races.

In Buveur D'Air, Altior and Might Bite, Henderson has the market leaders for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Of course, hotpots get beaten all the time, but Henderson has won more races at the festival than anybody, so clearly knows what it takes to prime a contender and all three triumphed at the fixture last year, so it is hard to imagine the champion trainer settling for just one winner this year.

Brain's got the power

A 28-length stroll on his chasing debut at Kempton in November meant Brain Power was many people's idea of the Racing Post Arkle winner.

Then it went wrong; Brain Power unseated in the Henry VIII and fell in the Clarence House Chase – hardly the ideal prep for a thrills-and-spills contest such as the Arkle.

He has had a wind operation since his last run and Henderson, who has saddled six winners of the novice championship, does not seem to have lost faith in a horse who is among the few able to keep tabs on notoriously good worker Altior on the Seven Barrows slopes.

Strong Albert Bartlett options

In 13 years of the Albert Bartlett and its various guises, Henderson has had 11 runners, with former yard favourite Bobs Worth the sole scorer in 2011.

The 3m slog, with the emphasis on stamina rather than the speedier types Henderson tends to train, is not a race closely associated with the Lambourn maestro, but this year is set to be different with Santini, Chef Des Obeaux and Mr Whipped giving the yard a pretty strong hand.

Henderson was purring about Santini after his win on trials day at Cheltenham last month and has also been impressed with Chef Des Obeaux, a winner at Haydock on Saturday, while Mr Whipped can be forgiven his latest effort around the too-sharp Musselburgh not long after his success at Warwick.

Full coverage of Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham team will be available online on Tuesday night and in Wednesday's Racing Post

