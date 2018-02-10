Saint Calvados states Arkle claims with impressive win

All hail Saint Calvados, who staked his claim for the Racing Post Arkle throne with a regal success in the Betway Kingmaker Novices' Chase.

The apple of trainer Harry Whittington's eye, Saint Calvados pulverised his three rivals from the front, putting in a round of jumping that belied his inexperience and youth under Aidan Coleman.

While the racecard may show Andrew Brooks' chaser is five, his actual birth date is March 13, and there could be extra celebrations this year as that will be his day of destiny at Cheltenham next month.

While his odds for the Arkle tumbled, bookmakers left some meat on the betting bone at a best-price 8-1, and Whittington confirmed the two-mile championship for novice chasers as his target.

"That wasn't good for my heart," said the trainer. "My wife and I were watching it together and we didn't really enjoy it until afterwards. I'm pretty speechless.

"He's so polished and so confident but he's always been like that. It's the Arkle next but he's only five and will be better next year."

While his three wins since joining Whittington from Venetia Williams have come on heavy and soft ground, both trainer and jockey do not fear a good-ground Arkle.

The trainer said: "His work rider at home said the other day, 'I think he'll be better on better ground because he'll go quicker and it will be even harder to lay up with him,' and Aidan thinks the same." Harry Whittington: very hopeful his horse will improve for better ground

The Arkle is shaping up to be a humdinger, with Footpad a warm favourite and classy duo Petit Mouchoir and Sceau Royal also set to be in opposition.



Asked who he feared, Whittington said: "I fear them all because they're all trained by outstanding trainers and I'll feel like David v Goliath when I turn up there."

The last horse to complete the Kingmaker-Arkle double was Voy Por Ustedes when the Kingmaker was run at Wincanton and, like Saint Calvados, he was a junior at five years old.

Coleman said: "He's a fantastic jumper and can do everything. If he keeps doing what he's been doing he'll be fine.

"I promise you the chase course here does not get that heavy and better ground will be no problem at all."

That will be music to the ears of his owner, who missed the race as he flew back from Antigua, but there will be no holiday blues when he finally catches up on the action.

