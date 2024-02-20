The best online bookmakers for Lucky 15 horse racing betting in 2024: which leading betting sites stand out and why?

Four singles, six doubles, four trebles and an accumulator is 15 bets and better known as the Lucky 15. This is one of the most popular bets around for horseracing bettors, mostly at the recreational end but serious punters have been known to make use of them too.

In recent years I've come to appreciate why this wager has become so loved, and that's because I've asked a lot of punters why they favour this bet and one answer comes back every time. A Lucky 15 provides the possibility to win big for a small outlay and therefore fuels dreams about what could be a potentially life-changing sum should all four horses be successful.

And it happens too. Maybe not regularly, but only last November there was a headline in the Racing Post that read: 'Punter wins £77,000 from £3 bet after backing 150-1 and 125-1 winners in sensational Lucky 15'. There was clearly a lot of luck involved and winners at 100-1 or bigger are rare enough without getting two in one day but you have to be in it to win it.

It's a bit like the allure of playing the National Lottery for general folk, but this bet provides a longer interest and in the sport we all love.

The lottery comparison is particularly apt when it comes to the maths of multiples betting. Get less than six numbers on the lottery and you will get a lesser prize. Retirement only beckons when you cop the lot. Similarly, the big return on the Lucky 15, as with any multiple, is the accumulator that involves all selections and accas are often the bet of choice for glory hunters who want to keep stakes even tighter.

Barely a year will pass without a big Cheltenham Festival accumulator (or 'roll-up' for those of a certain age) riding on to one of the meeting's later races, with one expectant punter waiting on six or even seven figures. A lot of the same principles apply as when placing a Lucky 15, but acca punters have a couple of other factors to consider.

It's time to put individual firms under the microscope and take a general overview of just what punters should be looking for when placing their Lucky 15s and accumulators. Most of the advice below applies to both bet types and the terms are used interchangeably.

Graeme Rodway is a longstanding member of the Racing Post tipping team. His first tip a winner in 2008, he has twice finished in the top three in the Flat version of the national naps competition and is a recognisable face from appearances on Racing Post YouTube and former TV channel At The Races (now Sky Sports Racing). G-Rod continues to be a mainstay of the Racing Post's betting output as he enters his 19th year with the company.

The Bonus King and for good reason, with industry-leading bonuses and treble the odds for one winner.

The best online bookmakers for horse racing Lucky 15s and multiples in 2024

They get just about everything right and from 10am until 15 minutes before the off, bet365 will price-match their major competitors on all ITV races.

That is a huge concession for Lucky 15 bettors as they can get the best price available, across a multitude of bookmakers, on every one of their four selections, while bet365 also give BOG on them.

Their ante-post prices and markets are also just about the best on offer. Ante-post Lucky 15 punters are well accommodated here.

In terms of bonuses, it's double the odds for one winner or a 15 per cent boost should all four win. Bonuses aren't paid on place parts, but with a £1,000,000 maximum payout bet365 are solid.

Main pros:

ITV Racing price-match guarantee

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Strong ante-post markets

Main cons:

Double the odds for one winner

Bonuses not paid on place part

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Betfair's greatest asset is the exchange and it's no longer possible to place any sort of multiple bet through that platform. A general reluctance to lay serious bets hampers the sportsbook, but Lucky 15s shouldn't be so limited and they have a variety of ante-post markets coupled with competitive prices.

That makes the firm a good option for punters looking to place long-term Lucky 15s, but those looking for daily bets might want to go elsewhere, especially as the valuable BOG concession isn't offered.

A £1,000,000 maximum payout does put them up with the leaders in that category, though, and a word must go for their enhanced place terms. Betfair offer some of the best place terms in the business on big handicaps and the Betfair Sportsbook might therefore be attractive for each-way players.

Main pros:

Decent each-way option

Good enhanced place terms

Variety of ante-post markets

Main cons:

No best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Dubbed the Bonus King, and for good reason. Fred Done built his business on offering the best bonuses in the land and nobody can beat Betfred when it comes to Lucky 15s. Treble the odds on one winner is a huge concession and a ten per cent boost on all-correct Lucky 15s is solid.

It's these bonuses that make Betfred the most attractive firm for many Lucky 15 punters and a £1,000,000 maximum payout means they aren't shirking those who are looking for the big one.

They are competitive on most other aspects, but it's worth pointing out that Lucky 15s are exempt from the BOG concession and that is a significant downside in comparison to others.

Main pros:

Industry-leading bonuses

Treble the odds for one winner

For many, the go-to for Lucky 15s

Main cons:

No best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Another of the big-hitters, Coral offer the £1,000,000 guaranteed payout and come in strong in terms of competitive prices on the day. They also offer all the bonuses you'd expect from a leading firm on Lucky 15s, with a ten per cent boost should all four of your selections win.

BOG comes as standard on all multiples, just like singles, and Coral are another solid choice, but they don't go in for the spectacular place terms offered by some other firms on major races. It's also worth noting that the ante-post markets aren't as competitive as some rivals and the early concessions are not normally a feature, which may not be ideal for ante-post players.

Main pros:

Competitive on-the-day prices

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Main cons:

Place terms could be better

Stronger ante-post options

Max payout:

£1,000,000

The maximum payout at Ladbrokes is in line with sister company Coral at £1,000,000 and the BOG concession is available on all singles and multiples.

Prices are competitive but one of their unique selling points is the offer of up to four bet boosts per day. The problem for Lucky 15 punters is that they cannot be used on any multiples.

With bet boosts not available and no significant daily enhanced placed terms, Ladbrokes are unlikely to be top of the tree when it comes to betting on multiples and Lucky 15s.

Main pros:

Competitive prices on racing

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Main cons:

Enhanced place terms better elsewhere

Bet boosts available but not on multiples

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Might not be the powerhouse they once were and not the most generous when it comes to maximum payouts, which are staggered from £1,000,000 to £100,000 depending on the class of race on which you are betting. If you like your Class 5, 6, and 7 races, only £100,000 can be won.

Nevertheless, Paddy Power offer competitive prices that are available earlier than most firms and BOG is available on all singles and multiples. Lucky 15 punters need not worry on that score.

Place terms are strong and often enhanced, leaving them behind only Sky Bet in that department and that, combined with the BOG concession, makes them attractive for all each-way Lucky 15 backers.

Main pros:

Strong enhanced place terms

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Main cons:

Maximum payout limits vary

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Punters placing a big each-way Lucky 15 should look no further because nobody offers better enhanced placed terms than Sky Bet and sometimes it seems harder for your selection to finish out of the places they are offering than it does in them. Eight places on the biggest handicaps are common.

They are a sound choice for the ante-post punter, too, often pricing up a better range of markets than their competitors, but there are also some significant downsides that must be considered.

A maximum payout of just £250,000 lags behind many other leading firms and there are caps on what can be won from the BOG concession. Punters should tread carefully if looking for a huge win. Of course, this does not go hand-in-hand with the leading each-way terms for which Sky Bet are known.

Main pros:

Industry-leading each-way terms

Decent range of ante-post markets

Main cons:

Best odds guaranteed (BOG) caps

Maximum payout limit is only £250k

Max payout:

£250,000

The availability of BOG on multiples make Unibet another attractive option for your Lucky 15, but a maximum payout of £100,000 is among the smallest on offer among the big bookmakers.

Punters should therefore tread carefully with large-stake Lucky 15s or those containing outsiders.

Unibet offer a variety of racing markets, aren't scared to price up races that others haven't and are a good option for ante-post players looking to include a selection that isn't widely available.

Main pros:

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Ante-post markets aplenty

Main cons:

Maximum payout limit is only £100k

Max payout:

£100,000

One of the more solid options out there, Hills are known to lay a bet and are good all-round performers on singles and multiples. They offer a ten per cent bonus on all-winner Lucky 15s.

A £1,000,000 maximum payout puts them on a par with many competitors, while their ante-post markets are wide-ranging and competitive on price. They are also often the first to offer the NRNB concession on big meetings and are already providing that for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

They are evidently a good option for ante-post punters and are competitive on prices day-to-day, often providing enhanced place terms on a range of markets. So what's not to like?

The elephant in the room is no BOG. Hills took the step to remove it from many of their customers last year, replacing it with top price guarantee and applied to selected races. That is appealing if all of your Lucky 15 horses run in those events, but that is highly unlikely.

Main pros:

Excellent all-rounder

Enhanced each-way terms

Non-runner no bet on big races

Main cons:

No best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Max payout:

£1,000,000

Another leading bookmaker worth betting with

BoyleSports

Another firm that has a complicated set of maximum payouts ranging from €500,000 to €100,000 and is dependent on the class of race, so retirement hunters may look elsewhere.

However, double the odds for one winner and a ten per cent added bonus for all four selections coming home in front are notable bonuses and BOG on all multiples is another nice concession.

Overall, they probably excel on football rather than horseracing and are rarely among those offering early prices on horses. That makes them no more than a fair alternative to the others.

Main pros:

Best odds guaranteed (BOG)

Main cons:

Maximum payout limits vary

Max payout:

€500,000

Place your bets with the firm who is offering the best combination of prices about your selections on the morning of the race in a bid to maximise your return Credit: Patrick McCann

Horse racing Lucky 15s and multiples: the key factors to consider

Shop around for the best prices

The most obvious piece of information – and arguably the most important – is to be price-sensitive. Place your Lucky 15 or multiple bet with the firm who is offering the best combination of prices about your selections on the morning of the race in a bid to maximise your return.

Price concerns are arguably even more important when it comes to multiples. Putting £1 on four 2-1 shots returns £81. If just one of those was a 9-4 shot instead, you would win an extra £6.75. Compare that to the difference a singles punter would get from the same price increase: a mere 25p.

It's easy to compare prices on the Racing Post website by going to the racecard and clicking the odds comparison tab. Alternatively you can click on the racecard and in the section where it says bookmaker select 'best odds'. This will list the firms offering the best prices at the top, so place your Lucky 15 with the firm who appears closest to the top of the list the most often for each of your four selections.

Bonuses and why they are important

This is mostly one for the Lucky 15/31/63 punters. Bookies are falling over themselves to offer the best terms for Lucky 15 punters. You will see anything from treble the odds on one winner to anything up to a 15 per cent bonus should all four horses go in. Yes, 15 per cent may not sound a lot initially, but given that accumulators often come with big odds the boost can be significant.

Ante-post Lucky 15s and accumulators

This ties in with the first point, but some bookmakers consistently offer bigger prices than others on ante-post bets, so it's essential to search out the best odds available. Firms who give the best odds on daily racing might not be the same ones who provide the best prices ante-post.

When placing a Lucky 15 on future races it's also worth taking into consideration the non-runner no bet (NRNB) concession. I'd always rather take shorter odds with NRNB than bigger without, and that is particularly true when it comes to multiples like Lucky 15s. A non-runner at normal ante-post rules kills eight of 15 bets but a void selection due to NRNB keeps all 15 legs alive.

Lucky 15s across all four days at the Cheltenham Festival have become particularly popular in recent years and, with lots of different options for horses due to run at that meeting, making use of the non-runner no bet concession is a must.

Best odds guaranteed (BOG): don't get caught out and make sure you read the fine print Credit: Edward Whitaker

Best odds guaranteed and Lucky 15s

There are still several firms who offer best odds guaranteed, which means that if you take an early price and your selection returns at a bigger SP, you will be paid out at the bigger odds. However, it isn't as commonplace as it once was and there are now different rules for different firms.

Most bookmakers who offer BOG nowadays only do so on the morning of the race and some wait as late as 10am before making the concession available. It's important to take advantage as it's still essentially a no-lose option for punters and betting markets are often wildly unpredictable.

One key point to make here regarding Lucky 15s is that some firms offer BOG only on single bets and not on multiples, including Lucky 15s. Don't get caught out and make sure you read the fine print.

Why choose a Lucky 15 over a Yankee?

A Yankee is the same as a Lucky 15, but with four fewer bets as the singles are omitted. There are two instances where I might consider doing a Yankee ahead of a Lucky 15. If I'm perming together four short-priced selections then I would consider leaving out the singles and just doing the multiples (for 11 bets). Even with the best concession out there for one winner at treble the odds, you won't get your money back if the sole winner is a short price.

The other time it's worth considering leaving out the singles is when betting each-way. An each-way Yankee comes in at just 22 bets as opposed to the 30 of the Lucky 15 and, because it's a fifth of the odds for a place in the majority of races, place returns on Lucky 15 singles tend to be small. It can therefore be worth forgoing the singles and saving eight bets to help keep the price of the multiple down.

Always check the maximum payout

An easy one to forget, but it's important to keep in mind that every bookmaker has a maximum amount that you can win and there is no point doing a Lucky 15 that pays out more than firms are liable for.

Daily maximum payouts on horseracing range from £1,000,000, which even the luckiest multiples punters will do well to touch, to just £100,000. So if you're looking for that retirement Lucky 15 or multi-leg accumulator, make sure that you bet with a bookmaker who will definitely pay out what you have won. I couldn't think of anything worse than winning a million only to be paid £100,000 because that's the maximum. These limits can also be even smaller if your multiple includes races being run outside of Britain and Ireland.

Consider a wide range of markets

A Lucky 15 lends itself to being diverse and four selections means you don't have to stick only to horseracing. For example, you might want to perm together two horses, one snooker match and one football match. If that's how you like to play it then you will want to bet with a firm who has the biggest and most diverse range of markets across all sports so, if you're a cross-sport punter it's important to consider what your bookmaker has to offer across different departments.

Look out for enhanced place terms

I've already outlined how a loser in a Lucky 15 is particularly costly because of how many bets are involved. One loser and eight bets are gone, while two losers means 12 bets go down the drain, so make sure you get the best each-way terms if you're playing that way.

Firms offer between four and eight places on the biggest handicaps and it makes a huge difference if you've got up to eight places and your horse finishes eighth. Not only do you not lose and all of those bets stay intact, including the all-important accumulator, but you also get paid out on the place.

Conclusion

Every Lucky 15 punter has different aims for their bet and that should dictate where you place your wager. Each firm has their own strengths and weaknesses, so which is the best overall?

I've often said it's hard enough finding one winner, let alone four, and I'll always stick by that statement. With that in mind, Betfred's bonus of treble the odds for one winner probably just tips the balance in their favour when it comes to the best day-to-day offering.

However, bet365 run them close and won't be beaten on price after 10am on ITV races. Their ante-post offering is also as good as anyone bar William Hill , who are quick to go NRNB and punters looking towards Cheltenham simply must take up that offer if that is their sort of bet. It's just too good to be true.

Long-term Cheltenham Lucky 15s can often end up paying huge sums, so stick to the firms who guarantee a £1,000,000 maximum payout and that will avoid disappointment if all goes well.

Each-way punters probably won't be looking towards Betfred or bet365 , though. If you like to play for places, along with wins, then you're best advised to bet with Sky Bet , Betfair , Paddy Power or William Hill . The first three, in particular, are well known for offering lots of places.

To borrow a racing phrase, it's horses for courses to a certain extent and hopefully this guide has helped to steer you in the direction of the bookmaker who is best suited to your needs in relation to multiples and Lucky 15s.

But don't forget to stick with the Racing Post throughout. The majority of the bookmakers I've mentioned in this guide are available to bet with directly through the Racing Post website and mobile app , and there simply isn't a better place to start than with the greatest form guide in the world.

