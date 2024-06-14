Royal Ascot free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers

Casting the net as wide as possible is paramount in the age of online betting, and this is especially true when it comes to betting during big festivals such as Royal Ascot, which this year runs from Tuesday, June 18 through to Saturday, June 22.

It stands to reason: online bookmakers are never more eager to get new punters in the door than for the biggest festivals of all, including the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National and Royal Ascot.

The punter with unwavering loyalty to a single firm is hindering themselves massively at places such as Royal Ascot. Imagine being a diehard one-firm punter and missing out on other great offers for both new and existing customers elsewhere.

About the author

Robbie Wilders started with the Racing Post in 2018 and joined the tipping team in early-2022. He specialises in ante-post betting and is best known for writing the popular Ante-Postman email, a free weekly column that aims to unearth early value for readers and is already moving markets.

RP Recommends: the must-have betting account for Royal Ascot

When it comes to punting during big festivals such as Royal Ascot, there is simply nowhere better to bet than the Betfair Exchange.

The best online bookmakers for Royal Ascot betting

bet365 are often typically strong with their ante-post offering in the lead-up to big festivals and they are a go-to bookmaker for punters during the week itself.

They offer best odds guaranteed from 8am on the day of racing and will also price-match the likes of Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports on all races on ITV, which is a hugely positive incentive.

Additionally, bet365 regularly offer enhanced each-way terms on the hotly contested big-field handicaps, while they also tend to hold their nerve for longer than most when they take one on in the market.

Main pros:

Great all-rounder

Excellent non-runner no bet concessions

Tend to hold their nerve for longer than most

If you are serious about your betting there is no excuse not to have an account with Betfair. Even if you struggle to get a meaningful wager on via the sportsbook, there are likely to be no such worries on the exchange as racetime approaches.

It is a platform where punters essentially compete against each other and the opportunity to get matched at prices that often blow the usual books out of the water – even allowing for Betfair's commission – is rife.

You hear reports of high-rolling punters bemoaning the lack of liquidity on the exchange on quiet Mondays, or on the lesser meetings on hectic Saturdays. When it comes to festivals such as Royal Ascot, however, there is simply nowhere better to get on than the Betfair Exchange. Every single race at Royal Ascot this year will generally turns over millions in the day-of-race market.

As has been mentioned by RP Recommends before, the Betfair Sportsbook runs parallel to the main exchange product and is not always among the most-sought after bookmakers to bet with.

However, they can come up with decent deals during Ascot such as free bets on horseracing multiples, and their each-way place terms are also competitive in the big-field handicaps.

Main pros:

A must-have for festivals such as Royal Ascot

Exchange markets involving great prices with millions bet on the day

Good sportsbook promotions including free bets on racing multiples

The free-to-play £50,000 Coral Racing Super Series is often a big hit with punters. The task is simply to select a horse to place in all seven races each day (not as easy as it sounds) and that is an excellent no-risk proposition worth playing in, even for a bit of fun. They sometimes lag behind their rivals regarding place terms, but the compensation for that is usually superior odds on the win side of the bet.

Coral are a strong bookmaker for the week-in, week-out punter. They are not the strongest on promotions and therefore regular Coral punters may want to spread their net a little wider during Royal Ascot week.

Main pros:

A solid horseracing-focused bookie

Free-to-play Coral Racing Super Series

The Ladbrokes prices mirror those of sister company Coral and that means you can duplicate your wagers at the same price across two platforms. That is handy for those who stake big, although admittedly getting on is not such a big issue at big festivals such as Royal Ascot.

Main pros:

Respected and established bookmaker

Free bets up for grabs during Royal Ascot

Nobody can compete with Paddy Power's aggressive marketing and their festival offers are generally standout too, with generous place terms in the races that merit them.

Their relationship with Betfair is akin to that which Coral and Ladbrokes share, although Paddy Power will typically be a more attractive traditional sportsbook option than the Betfair Sportsbook.

Main pros:

Market-leading offers and promotions

Generous each-way terms on certain races

Attractive and popular traditional sportsbook option

Sky Bet's money-back concessions are the stuff of legend and have helped ensure that even those who failed to identify the winner of the Cheltenham Festival's opening race weren't out of pocket.

Their new customer offers for Royal Ascot are competitive, while their place terms, often among the best in the industry 365 days a year, also excel even during Ascot week too.

Main pros:

Industry-leading money-back offers

Exceptional each-way betting markets

Pool betting is a separate entity to conventional bookmaking and the Tote's sizeable Placepot pools at Royal Ascot make it a must for punters seeking an interest for a minimal outlay that can pay huge dividends.

During Ascot, they serve up guaranteed Placepot pools of £1 million across all five days. It is certain we can expect major dividends once more with the punting world's eyes fixed on Royal Ascot and the Tote's excellent six-race product.

The World Pool will also be in operation during Royal Ascot, meaning huge sums of money will be bet into the pools from overseas.

Main pros:

Home of the Placepot at Royal Ascot

Offer a great range of pool betting markets

William Hill offer generous place terms across Royal Ascot week, while their welcome offers for new customers are strong. Also keep your eyes peeled for on-the-day specials.

Main pros:

Quick to offer non-runner no bet (NRNB) concession

Popular promotions involving big horses

Generous place terms available

Another leading bookmaker worth betting with

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are right up there when it comes to place terms in the big handicaps. Perming horses up in these advantageous each-way races at Royal Ascot can be a good way to get an edge.

Main pros:

Excellent place terms, especially on the handicaps

Coppice leads home the field in the Sandringham Stakes in 2023 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Conclusion

When it comes to Royal Ascot week itself, make sure you are armed with as many accounts as possible in order to take advantage of the frenzy of free bet offers, in the lead-up to Ascot and also on the day.

Some firms will also offer boosted welcome bonuses, so if any of the bookmakers named above make appeal and you do not yet have an account with them, you should set aside some time ahead of the week itself and be sure to expand your betting toolkit.

As a punter, you want to be able to concentrate on finding winners at value prices. That is why you should stick with the Racing Post, who will offer you the chance to bet with many of the firms listed here without moving from our website or mobile app .

