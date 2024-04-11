Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day two of the Grand National festival

The Grand National is the biggest betting race in the horse racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the top bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge this week. In this race-by-race guide to the best Aintree day two offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.45 Aintree, Friday

A small field here and every bookmaker is going two places. It is wide open though, so having Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) on your side is a big bonus and bet365 offer that along with their Price Promise, meaning from 10am up to 15 minutes before the off they won't be beaten on price by selected bookmakers. That makes them the standout choice here. I will side with Broadway Boy, who missed Cheltenham after a late setback but is perhaps the forgotten horse in the betting.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.20 Aintree, Friday

A wide-open affair. Having place terms on your side is a big help and Sky Bet are offering the best each-way concession at seven places. However, it is worth noting that they can often be considerably shorter in the market than rival firms and they don't offer BOG, so it can often be favourable to back at SP. bet365 are BOG, go six places and offer their Price Promise, and given my fancy Kateira is favourite, I recommend taking the slightly less favourable place terms in order to guarantee the best price with bet365, rather than the extra place with Sky Bet.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.55 Aintree, Friday

Sky Bet are money back up to £10 if your horse finishes second or third and I'm happy to take on the Supreme second and third here with Dysart Enos, who was a hugely impressive bumper winner at this meeting last year.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.30 Aintree, Friday

Most firms are going three places for this seven-runner affair, but some are going only two, so double check your terms if you are backing each-way. bet365 are offering three places and have their BOG and Price Promise, so that makes them the standout firm here. I'm in no rush to take on Jonbon, who might just appreciate this step up in trip, so I'll be backing him with bet365.

RP Recommends: bet365

4.05 Aintree, Friday

A hugely competitive affair over the Grand National fences and it could prove wise to take advantage of Sky Bet's seven places here. Bill Baxter and Shakem Up'arry have been all the rage in the betting over the last couple of days and they are taking up a big percentage of the market, meaning there is value to be found. Flegmatik looks a massive price and he's been running well all season, and he could make the top seven at a big odds.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

4.40 Aintree, Friday

Just the nine runners and no enhanced place terms on offer, but this is a competitive race and you need to make sure you take advantage of any concessions you can. bet365's BOG and Price Promise mean they edge it again. Dancing City and The Jukebox Man had hard races in the Albert Bartlett so I'm happy to take them on here with Shanagh Bob, who has plenty to find on ratings but has plenty of potential. His price could go either way, so it is important to have BOG on your side.

RP Recommends: bet365

5.15 Aintree, Friday

Sky Bet , like in many of the big handicaps this week, are again offering the best place terms with six places on offer here. Afadil ran a huge race when fifth in the County Hurdle and ought to be better suited by this flatter track. He has an excellent 5lb claimer on board in Grade 1 winner Freddie Gingell and he is fancied to make the frame.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

