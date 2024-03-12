Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day two of the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate betting event and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day two offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday

Keep an eye out for bet365's Super Boost at 10am. They boosted State Man to even-money on Tuesday and Ballyburn might be a candidate for that kind of treatment here. I fully expect Ballyburn to get the job done in the opener but he is short enough to be getting involved as a single. bet365 also offer Best Odds Guaranteed and Price Promise, meaning they won't be beaten on price by any of their main competitors, which is a handy concession should you be looking to place a multiple.

BetMGM are offering customers up to a £20 free bet on losers. William Hill are offering customers a free £5 bet on each day of Cheltenham, while Paddy Power are also offering customers a free bet each day.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.10 Cheltenham, Wednesday

No standout offers but I'll be looking to take on Fact To File here with Monty's Star , and bet365's BOG and Price Promise concessions make them the go-to bookmaker again.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday

One of the toughest puzzles of the week to solve made even more difficult by the soft conditions. Sky Bet's eight places is well worth taking advantage of here and look out for horses who have gone well on soft ground previously. Langer Dan won this race on soft ground last year and he has an obvious chance off the same mark. Western Fold should like the conditions too.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday

Again, little in the way of standout offers but whether you're backing El Fabiolo or taking him on, bet365's BOG and Price Promise concessions make them the go-to bookmaker. El Fabiolo might be a contender for their Super Boost at 10am, so it is worth keeping an eye out for that if you fancy the hot favourite.

RP Recommends: bet365

4.10 Cheltenham, Wednesday

Conditions are set to be absolutely treacherous here so take advantage of the four places with Sky Bet and Paddy Power . It is worth fishing around with those firms to see who is the best price given neither offer BOG. Sky Bet in particular can be considerably shorter than some firms. If you don't mind betting each-way at short prices then Coko Beach looks a cracking bet. I can't see him out of the four and he's my idea of the winner.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday

Sky Bet are once again the best firm for place terms with six on offer here. I'm a big fan of the quirky Harper's Brook here and he could have found his niche over this shorter trip. He has been know to pull himself up in front but looks well ahead of his mark. Backing him each-way is the sensible play here.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday

A wide-open affair so take advantage of the many firms going five places. bet365 , Coral and Ladbrokes are BOG, but bet365's Price Promise means they edge it. Ben Pauling has been in terrific form lately and he has had some impressive bumper winners this season and I like the chances of Sixmilebridge who was impressive when winning his sole bumper at Sandown in February.

RP Recommends: bet365

