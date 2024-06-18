Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day two of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is a hugely popular betting event in the Flat racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day two offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

Inexperienced two-year-old fillies running as fast as they can over 5f, what can go wrong? Well, plenty, so having place terms on your side here is a big benefit and Sky Bet come up trumps as they are offering six places. My main fancy Enchanting Empress is drawn in stall 25 of 26, so getting six places allows me to have a saver on Miss Rascal , who looked brilliant over this course and distance last time and is drawn in stall five. For those who are happy to bet in singles or are happy to take five places, William Hill are promising to be top price in the first race of each day of the meeting.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet and William Hill

3.05 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

Sky Bet are offering customers their money back up to £10 if your horse finishes second, third or fourth in this race. Given my selection Illinois is one of the fancied runners this is a good offer. His second to Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield is clearly good form and you'd expect him to come on again for that run. If you're planning on staking more than £10, bet365 are Best Odds Guaranteed from 8am on the day of the race so should be considered. For those who fancy one of those at a bigger price, Betfred are a standout four places.

RP Recommends: bet365, Betfred and Sky Bet

3.45 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

Four places on offer from all of the mainstream firms, but bet365's BOG concession puts them top of the pile on who you should bet with whoever you fancy. I'm keen to take on Laurel here, who has not been seen since the 2023 Lockinge Stakes. I'm going to side with her stablemate Running Lion , who was denied a clear run at Epsom last time out and went for home a little too soon in a Group 2 at Newmarket the time before. She's very consistent and I'd be surprised if she is out of the four. She often gets well backed close to the off, so taking an early price could prove wise, with the knowledge of knowing you have BOG with bet365.

RP Recommends: bet365

4.25 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

The big race of the day and it depends on how forgiving you are as to whether you fancy Auguste Rodin here or not. I'm inclined to side with him as his last run was much better and he is a class act on his day. There is no enhanced places on offer here, so again bet365 are the firm to bet with as their BOG is the standout concession. Keep an eye on their Super Boost too, as Auguste Rodin may well feature there.

RP Recommends: bet365

5.05 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

The Royal Hunt Cup is Flat racing's equivalent to the Grand National, so betting each-way with plenty of places on your side is essential for trying to come out of this race in profit and Sky Bet are the standout with eight places on offer. I like the two Wathnan Racing-owned horses here in Beshtani and Real Gain and they are drawn on either side, which may be important. If first reserve Crack Shot was to get a run he would immediately jump to the top of my list, but with Sky Bet offering the eight, you can have a few stabs at the race.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.40 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

Another wide-open affair over the straight mile and Sky Bet are once again the standout for each-way places. Topping the list is Elim , who looks to have been primed for this and has Jamie Spencer booked to ride. The jockey is a wizard over this course and distance.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

6.15 Royal Ascot, Wednesday

Bet365, along with Sky Bet, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Unibet, Betfred and betMGM are five places here, but with bet365 going BOG they are the firm to bet with. It'll be a single rather than an each-way bet for me as Shadow Army really impressed when winning at York, as he won with more in hand than the short-head winning margin. He looked very green, was slow out the gates and travelling on and off the bridle, but produced a telling turn of foot before idling in front. He will come on plenty for that.

RP Recommends: bet365

Read these next:

'He should be favourite and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - our experts share their Royal Ascot tips

Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.