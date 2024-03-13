Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day three of the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate betting event and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day three offers, RP Recommends' Robbie Wilders provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.30 Cheltenham, Thursday

Sky Bet are dangling a carrot for punters by offering four places in the Turners. In my view there are only three viable winners of this race. They are the hard-to-split trio of Grey Dawning , Facile Vega and Ginny's Destiny . On value grounds, I'd be tempted to take the biggest price of that group each-way with Sky just before the off.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

2.10 Cheltenham, Thursday

Eight places with Sky Bet is a no-brainer in the Pertemps Final, although their prices reflect that as they are undercutting everyone else. Taking those enhanced terms at SP is the percentage call.

Every other major firm is serving up six places. With 24 runners set to go to post, that still represents a more-than-fair 25 per cent place chance. Exploiting the BOG concession is a must with those operators, so be mindful of what time that kicks in.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday

Banbridge makes the Ryanair a hard market to play in if you are against him. He is the best horse in the race but deemed an unlikely starter due to the ground. However, he will shorten significantly in the betting if lining up. Taking the overnight price is the way to go if you fancy him. If not, sit tight and see how events play out on Thursday morning.

3.30 Cheltenham, Thursday

Again Sky Bet are standing out from the crowd by offering not one but two extra places in the Stayers' Hurdle. Again they are undercutting the opposition as well, so taking SP is sensible.

The remaining firms are certainly not short-changing punters with four places up for grabs considering there are only 12 runners. This will go to either Crambo or short-priced favourite Teahupoo , I'm convinced of that, so playing Crambo would seem an each-way bet to nothing.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

4.10 Cheltenham, Thursday

It is unusual for two horses to hold such a stranglehold over a festival handicap field as Crebilly and Theatre Man do in the Plate. It is unoriginal, but I expect one of them to win. Be alive to when BOG kicks in.

4.50 Cheltenham, Thursday

We have three places across the board in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle apart from with Sky Bet , who are gifting punters four. Fergal O'Brien has played a blinder by ensuring Dysart Enos arrives without a 5lb penalty. Perhaps that tilts matters into her favour at the expense of shorter-priced pair Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy. While Sky are the standouts, I'd be happy enough to play her each-way with anyone.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.30 Cheltenham, Thursday

bet365 , Paddy Power and Sky Bet are the firms of most interest in the Kim Muir as they are going six places with everyone else five.

Of those three, bet365's prices are just about the best, but I'd be keen to take the biggest odds wherever I can find them each-way about Bowtogreatness . I'm convinced he's building up to something big for Ben Pauling and an improvement on his fine third in the Coral Trophy last time is anticipated.

RP Recommends: bet365

