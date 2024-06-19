Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day three of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is a hugely popular betting event in the Flat racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day three offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot, Thursday

Whistlejacket is a short-priced favourite and if taking such a price in a two-year-old race is your kind of thing, William Hill promise to be top price in this race so they would be the firm to back him with, while you can also boost your price up to £20. For those wanting to take him on each-way, some firms are going four places, but Paddy Power and Betfred are also offering Best Odds Guaranteed from 8am so they are the firms to bet with each-way. I'll be taking on the favourite with Aesterius , who was an expensive breeze-up purchase for the Archie Watson team. They hit the crossbar in the Coventry Stakes with Electrolyte on Tuesday and have a terrific record at the meeting.

RP Recommends: William Hill for singles, Paddy Power and Betfred for each-way

3.05 Royal Ascot, Thursday

Sky Bet are offering the best each-way terms here with seven places, but their prices are often considerably shorter and it is difficult to get any reasonable amount on each-way at SP so my advice would be to take the six places on offer with Paddy Power as they are also BOG from 8am.

I have a lot of respect for Chantilly here, but Poniros was a real eyecatcher behind the hugely talented King's Gambit at Newbury last time out and looks to have a massive chance off just a 4lb higher mark. Owner Kia Joorabchian said before the Newbury effort that it was a stepping stone for Royal Ascot and I find it hard to see him out of the six places here.

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

3.45 Royal Ascot, Thursday

The vast majority of firms are going four places but bet365, Paddy Power, Coral and Betfred are offering BOG, so if you are taking on Diamond Rain each-way make sure you do it with one of those firms. Diamond Rain will be tough to beat as the vibes are strong, but I am huge fan of Kalpana so I'll back her each-way. I'd be shocked if she doesn't make the top four.

RP Recommends: Paddy Power, Coral and Betfred

4.25 Royal Ascot, Thursday

All firms are offering three places here so be sure to bet with one who are at least BOG. Indeed, bet365, Paddy Power, Coral, Ladbrokes, Sky Bet, BetVictor, Betfred and Boylesports all offer this concession. Bet365 have their Price Promise so they edge it, but be sure to fish around. If you're a Kyprios fan be sure to look out for price boosts and if you fancy the double with Whistlejacket, Aidan O'Brien's short-priced favourite in the Norfolk, check out any specials for double boosts. I think Kyprios will take all the beating here.

RP Recommends: bet365

5.05 Royal Ascot, Thursday

Firms of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) have pledged to donate their profits from this race to charity for the fifth year running so I am more than happy to take four places and a quarter of the odds.

I'll be backing Cogitate and at a massive price Sir Les Patterson . Bet365 have their Price Promise and offer BOG so they edge it. BoyleSports are going five places, for those after that extra place, but they are not one of the BGC members.

RP Recommends: bet365

Hampton Court Stakes

5.40 Royal Ascot, Thursday

Most firms are offering four places here, but bet365, Paddy Power, Coral, Betfred, betMGM, BetVictor and Boylesports are also BOG. I am a huge fan of King's Gambit – he was so impressive in what looked a hot London Gold Cup at Newbury last time. He should take all the beating here and bet365's Price Promise gives them the edge.

RP Recommends: bet365

Buckingham Palace Stakes

6.15 Royal Ascot, Thursday

Sky Bet are going seven places here but I'd recommend betting with one of the firms who are going six places and offering BOG. Bet365's Price Promise gives them the edge over Paddy Power, Coral, Betfred and betMGM.

English Oak is clearly progressing and is one I want to have on side even if he is favourite, but I'll also be having a saver on Koy Koy, who looks to have been primed for this and wears a first-time tongue-tie.

RP Recommends: bet365

Read these next:

'He should be favourite and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - our experts share their Royal Ascot tips

Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.