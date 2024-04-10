Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Grand National festival

The Grand National is the biggest betting race in the horse racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the top bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge this week. In this race-by-race guide to the best Aintree day one offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.45 Aintree, Thursday

A small but select field kicks off the meeting as Turners' one-two Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny reoppose, while Arkle third Il Etait Temps also takes his chance. With such a small field the offers are limited which makes bet365's Price Promise the best option. From 10am up to 15 minutes before the off, bet365 won't be beaten on price by selected bookmakers and they are also Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG), making them the standout whoever you're backing. I think 9-2 is far too big for Ginny's Destiny so I'll take a chance on him reversing the Cheltenham form with the odds-on favourite Grey Dawning.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.20 Aintree, Thursday

Sir Gino is going to take an awful lot of beating here and will be a popular choice in multiples. Betfair are giving customers a free bet to place on a racing multiple (value varies between £1 and £10 depending on customer circumstances), allowing you a free go at accumulating a pot. Sir Gino is one I'd rather have on side in the situation. Sky Bet are offering money back up to £10 if your horse finishes second here, too.

2.55 Aintree, Thursday

Gerri Colombe and Shishkin lock horns here in what promises to be a terrific race. bet365's Price Promise, along with their BOG concession, makes them the standout for whoever you fancy. bet365 are also, like many others, going three places in this seven-runner race and I am going to take a chance on Ahoy Senor, who always produces his best at this meeting. He's been disappointing this season, but the step back up to 3m1f should suit and he looks a big price to make the first three. He's one I could see drifting from his current 12-1 too, so taking advantage of the BOG might prove savvy.

RP Recommends: bet365

3.00 Aintree, Thursday

Eight runners makes this the perfect race for each-way punters (providing there are no non-runners) and if the very best Langer Dan turns up here he could prove a big price. It's a big if, but with Dan Skelton locked in a battle for the trainers' championship, I suspect he will have Langer Dan as well as he can get him and it's noteworthy he pitches him into Grade 1 company. bet365 are the firm to bet with whoever you're backing as their Price Promise and BOG gives them the edge.

RP Recommends: bet365

4.05 Aintree, Thursday

Amateur riders, Grand National fences and heavy ground. You've got the holy trinity of unpredictability here, so having places on your side is going to prove a vital tool and Betway are offering a very generous seven places, which is two better than the majority of the rest and three places better than some. I'll be taking a chance of Lieutenant Rocco bouncing back from a disappointing run at Wincanton last time. He was fourth to Delta Work in the 2023 Cross Country at the festival and these fences might just reignite the spark at a big price. He also has last year's winning jockey William Biddick in the saddle, so I'd be hopeful that he can make the first seven.

RP Recommends: Betway

4.40 Aintree, Thursday

Place terms are your friend for this fiercely competitive affair and Sky Bet are the standout with five places on offer. With Dan Skelton aiming to land the trainers' championship, this valuable handicap chase would be a huge pot for him and I think Unexpected Party has a lot in his favour to follow up his Grand Annual win off an 8lb higher mark. He went off 5-1 for the Paddy Power Gold Cup off his current mark (146) and he won with plenty in hand at the festival, and he should love the soft conditions. I can't see him out of the first five.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.30 Aintree, Thursday

Sky Bet are once again the standout here due to the fact they are going five places in an open race. Honky Tonk Highway was green when winning her first start under rules at Sandown last time, but was doing her best work at the finish. She ought to improve for that and that should be enough to see her at least hit the first five here.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

