Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate betting event and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day one offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .
Supreme
1.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday
The Supreme Novices' Hurdle kicks off the meeting and race sponsors Sky Bet have a money-back-as-cash offer to kick off your festival risk-free. Back any horse and you'll be entitled to a refund of up to £20 (amount will vary on account).
BetMGM also have a similar offer as they pledge to refund losers up to £20 as a free bet. William Hill are offering customers a free £5 bet on each day of Cheltenham, while Paddy Power are also offering customers a free bet each day.
- RP Recommends: Sky Bet
Arkle
2.10 Cheltenham, Tuesday
You're either with or against Gaelic Warrior here. He's the most talented horse in the race, no doubt, but he comes with risks. It's hard to predict which way his price will move, so if you're backing him bet365 is your best shot, with their Best Odds Guaranteed concession available from 8am.
If you're taking him on, Sky Bet's four places is a generous offer given there are only nine runners here.
- RP Recommends: bet365
Ultima
2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday
Place terms are your friend in an open affair and once again Sky Bet are offering the best terms with seven places on offer. I find it hard to see Chianti Classico out of the frame, while at a huge price strong stayer Kitty's Light is worth chancing that he makes the top seven.
- RP Recommends: Sky Bet
Champion Hurdle
3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday
Unless you're planning on backing State Man at short odds, this might be a race to sit out. There are no enhanced place terms on offer here and with just eight runners due to go to post, a non-runner will knock your place terms down to two.
Mares' Hurdle
4.10 Cheltenham, Tuesday
No enhanced place terms here, but make sure you bet with a firm who offer BOG.
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
4.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday
bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet are going six places, but the first three of those are BOG so look to place your bets with them. Milan Tino and Palamon are the two I'll be backing with that concession.
RP Recommends: bet365
RP Recommends: Betfair
RP Recommends: Paddy Power
National Hunt Chase
5.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday
bet365 and Sky Bet are both offering an enhanced three places for this seven-runner affair, and the former's BOG concession means they edge it. I think Salvador Ziggy has a good chance of beating the top two in Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens here. They both have their vulnerabilities and he's certainly the solid option.
RP Recommends: bet365
Published on 11 March 2024inRP Recommends
Last updated 14:00, 11 March 2024
