Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate betting event and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day one offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday

The Supreme Novices' Hurdle kicks off the meeting and race sponsors Sky Bet have a money-back-as-cash offer to kick off your festival risk-free. Back any horse and you'll be entitled to a refund of up to £20 (amount will vary on account).

BetMGM also have a similar offer as they pledge to refund losers up to £20 as a free bet. William Hill are offering customers a free £5 bet on each day of Cheltenham, while Paddy Power are also offering customers a free bet each day.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

2.10 Cheltenham, Tuesday

You're either with or against Gaelic Warrior here. He's the most talented horse in the race, no doubt, but he comes with risks. It's hard to predict which way his price will move, so if you're backing him bet365 is your best shot, with their Best Odds Guaranteed concession available from 8am.

If you're taking him on, Sky Bet's four places is a generous offer given there are only nine runners here.

RP Recommends: bet365

2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday

Place terms are your friend in an open affair and once again Sky Bet are offering the best terms with seven places on offer. I find it hard to see Chianti Classico out of the frame, while at a huge price strong stayer Kitty's Light is worth chancing that he makes the top seven.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday

Unless you're planning on backing State Man at short odds, this might be a race to sit out. There are no enhanced place terms on offer here and with just eight runners due to go to post, a non-runner will knock your place terms down to two.

4.10 Cheltenham, Tuesday

No enhanced place terms here, but make sure you bet with a firm who offer BOG.

4.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday

bet365 , Betfair , Paddy Power and Sky Bet are going six places, but the first three of those are BOG so look to place your bets with them. Milan Tino and Palamon are the two I'll be backing with that concession.

RP Recommends: bet365

RP Recommends: Betfair

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

5.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday

bet365 and Sky Bet are both offering an enhanced three places for this seven-runner affair, and the former's BOG concession means they edge it. I think Salvador Ziggy has a good chance of beating the top two in Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens here. They both have their vulnerabilities and he's certainly the solid option.

RP Recommends: bet365

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers

'I think he's got a stone in hand' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists give their festival bankers

2024 Cheltenham Festival multiples: six Lucky 15s from bookmaker traders and reps

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.