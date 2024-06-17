Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is a hugely popular betting event in the Flat racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day one offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

Sky Bet are offering customers money back if your horse loses up to a maximum stake of £10, allowing customers to kick off a big week risk free.

Most firms are going four places but William Hill are also offering top price guarantee from 9am on Monday until 2.30pm on Tuesday, making them the standout for value in the each-way market.

There promises to be loads of pace with Audience, Royal Scotsman and Big Rock are all likely to go hard from the front, so I want to be with one who will be ridden more quietly and Maljoom fits that mould.

He was desperately unlucky not to win the St James's Palace Stakes two years ago and has been seen only twice since, finishing fifth of six in a Group 2 in September and third in a Listed race in May.

However, small-runner fields were never going to see Maljoom at his best and this strongly run affair should really suit him. With four places on offer and best price, I am happy to back him with William Hill each-way and with my £10 risk-free bet with Sky Bet.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet and William Hill

3.05 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

Five of the last ten winners have been favourite, but this looks more open than your usual year and, with 23 runners, each-way places are your friend here.

Sky Bet have the standout places terms with six and the two I'll be backing with that offer are The Actor , who impressed me last time, and Electrolyte for the Archie Watson stable, which won this with Bradsell in 2022 and also had the second last year.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.45 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

Sky Bet once again come up trumps in the each-way market, with their six places two better than their rivals. I am a huge fan of Twilight Calls here, who is one of my best bets of the week, but with six places on offer I recommend a small each-way saver on Makarova . She should love this stiff five furlongs.

With Sky Bet offering such terms, it can often be factored into a lower price than others, so consider taking SP.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

4.25 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

The race of the meeting, no doubt, but no real standout offers. Keep an out for bet365's Super Boost as this is perhaps the race they might look to offer it. Bet365 are the firm to bet with here too, as they are Best Odds Guaranteed from 8am Tuesday.

I'm siding with Rosallion reversing the 2,000 Guineas form with Notable Speech, but this wouldn't be a race I'd recommend going too big on. Keep an eye out for price boosts from Sky Bet too, but be aware that their price boosts do not qualify for best odds guaranteed (BOG).

RP Recommends: bet365

5.05 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

An open affair but Sky Bet are going a massive seven places to help you. With the betting 9-2 the field, I'd recommend backing whatever you fancy each-way. I can't see Pied Piper out of the seven places, such is his consistency and the way he travels into his races. He has made a habit of finding one or two too good though, so having the each-way places on side is a big bonus.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.40 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

All the mainstream firms are going four places here, but Sky Bet bettors beware. While four places is standard among the competition, they are technically boosting from three places so you won't qualify for BOG. While bet365 are offering BOG, I am not sure whether my selection Israr will drift much in price as he is the class of the field, so I'd recommend betting with William Hill, who are top price guaranteed.

RP Recommends: William Hill

6.15 Royal Ascot, Tuesday

A hugely competitive handicap to conclude proceedings on day one. My Mate Mozzie has a similar profile to Pied Piper in that he is such a strong traveller he should give you a big run for your money.

With Sky Bet going six places, you can back him each-way knowing that even if he finds little in the finish, which he has a habit of doing, you've got a chance of still coming out in profit if he finishes in the six.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

Read these next:

'He should be favourite and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - our experts share their Royal Ascot tips

Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.