Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day four of the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the ultimate betting event and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day four offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

1.30 Cheltenham, Friday

Sir Gino's absence has blown this race wide open so having place terms on your side is a big bonus. Coral and Ladbrokes are going four places and will offer Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG), which makes them the firms to bet with here. I'm not sure Kargese is getting the credit she deserves for her win at Leopardstown and she is the one I will side with.

A reminder that William Hill have been offering customers a free £5 bet each day of Cheltenham, while Paddy Power have also been offering customers a free bet each day.

RP Recommends: Coral

RP Recommends: Ladbrokes

2.10 Cheltenham, Friday

Another cavalry charge is expected here, so place terms are once again your friend. Most firms are paying six places, but Sky Bet are paying seven and that gives them the edge. Their price is often significantly shorter than the rest of the market so look around and consider taking SP if they are shorter. L'Eau Du Sud and Pied Piper are the two I fancy to at least make the top seven.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

2.50 Cheltenham, Friday

The Albert Bartlett has a history of producing big-priced winners with the average-winning SP over the past decade bigger than 25-1. As a result I am wanting each-way terms in my favour and once again Sky Bet come up trumps with five places. The two I will look to back with that concession are Lecky Watson and Chigorin , who both were doing their best work at the end of their last two starts and should relish this test.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.30 Cheltenham, Friday

Galopin Des Champs is an obvious contender for bet365's Super Boost here so those who fancy the defending champion should look out for that. I was keen to take him on before the rain came and when Shishkin was in the race, but think he is definitely the one to beat now. However, bet365 are offer four places, BOG and Price Promise so they are the ones to bet with whoever you're backing here. With four places on offer, I like the look of L'Homme Presse .

RP Recommends: bet365

4.10 Cheltenham, Friday

I am very keen on Its On The Line here, so place terms are not something I am looking for. bet365's BOG and Price Promise make them the standout for singles backers. There have been plenty of shocks in this over the years and those fancying an each-way punt should do so with Sky Bet , who are four places.

RP Recommends: bet365

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

4.50 Cheltenham, Friday

This is all whether you fancy Dinoblue or not. She's shown plenty of speed so is no certainty on this ground, but is the classiest in the field. bet365 are the firm to bet with either way with them going BOG and Price Promise.

RP Recommends: bet365

5.30 Cheltenham, Friday

I was surprised to see just one firm going six places and the rest offering five for this competitive affair. Sky Bet are once again the firm to offer the most places. The one who catches the eye at a big price is Better Days Ahead , who ran well behind Supreme winner Slade Steel a couple of starts ago.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

