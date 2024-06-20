Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day four of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is a hugely popular betting event in the Flat racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day four offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot, Friday

Sky Bet are offering your money back up to £10 as cash if your horse finishes second, third or fourth, but it is worth noting they are going only three places when others are four. William Hill are guaranteed to be top price until the race and are four places, while bet365, Paddy Power, Coral, betMGM and Betfred are Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) and four places. Bet365 also have their Price Promise concession, so they are the pick of those. I'll be taking on the front two in the market with Twafeeg each-way.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet, William Hill and bet365

3.05 Royal Ascot, Friday

Sky Bet are offering a standout five places for those seeking the extra place. My fancy is favourite Inisherin , who is not an each-way bet at 4-1, so bet365 are the best firm for those who fancy those at the top of the market. They have their Price Promise offer and are BOG.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet for each-way, bet365 for singles

3.45 Royal Ascot, Friday

Sky Bet are again the standout on place terms, offering customers four places on each-way bets. I have a strong fancy for Ramatuelle and bet365 again edge Paddy Power, Coral, Betfred and betMGM. In addition to being BOG, they also have their Price Promise, meaning they will be the best price of the market.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet for each-way, bet365 for singles

4.25 Royal Ascot, Friday

Paddy Power match Sky Bet in the each-way terms at six places but they also offer BOG, so they are the firm to bet with for each-way bets. I'll be backing one at a price and Fairbanks is the one who interests me most.

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

5.05 Royal Ascot, Friday

This looks a really competitive race, so having place terms on your side is essential. Sky Bet are the standout at eight places but they don't offer BOG and are considerably shorter than most in the market. Instead, I recommend betting with Paddy Power, who are seven places and are BOG. I will be backing one at a big price as I can't let a horse as classy as Soprano go unbacked. She may well have not trained on and a mile might stretch her, but it is too early to give up on her and she is a price which you can take a chance each-way.

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

5.40 Royal Ascot, Friday

All major firms are going four places but bet365 offer BOG and Price Promise, so they edge it. Diego Valzquez is the one I'll be looking to back. He should really appreciate the step up in trip and is the class act of the field.

RP Recommends: bet365

6.15 Royal Ascot, Friday

A competitive sprint handicap concludes day four and Sky Bet are a standout seven places. It is worth noting that bet365, Paddy Power, Coral, Betfred and betMGM are six places but offer BOG, so make sure you compare what price Sky Bet are to those. I thought the form of Jubilee Walk's York win looked good, so I am going to take a chance on the second from that race, Vantheman , reversing the form. He has a 5lb swing and is twice the price of the favourite.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

