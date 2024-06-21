Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day five of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is a hugely popular betting event in the Flat racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the plethora of bookmaker offers available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this race-by-race guide to the best day five offers, RP Recommends' Tom Park provides a comprehensive overview of the market . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot, Saturday

Sky Bet are going money back as cash if your horse finishes second, third, fourth or fifth and William Hill promise to be top price. With barely any form to go off, this is not a race I'd recommend getting seriously involved in. Mecca's Angel is one of my favourite horses so I am looking forward to seeing how her Frankel filly Bedtime Story gets on. She was impressive at Leopardstown last time, so she gets the nod.

RP Recommends: William Hill and Sky Bet

3.05 Royal Ascot, Saturday

Another short-priced Aidan O'Brien favourite heads the market here in the form of St Leger winner Continuous . He finished the season as one of the best three-year-olds in Europe, backing up his Doncaster win with a fifth in the Arc. He doesn't have race fitness on his side, but I'd be hopeful he will still hold a class edge over this field. No extra places on offer for taking him on each-way, so keep a look out for price boosts and make sure you bet with firms who are Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG). Sky Bet are boosting the O'Brien double of Continuous and River Tiber, so is one to consider if you fancy them both like I do.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

3.45 Royal Ascot, Saturday

This looks wide-open so having places on your side is important. Sky Bet offer a standout five places when others are only four, so they are the firm to bet with each-way. If you are betting singles then bet365 marginally come out on top of the other firms offering BOG as they offer Price Promise too, meaning they won't be beaten on price by some rival firms. I'm a huge fan of Shartash , who has looked brilliant on his two starts for Archie Watson this season. A stiff 6f should be perfect for him.

RP Recommends: bet365 for singles, Sky Bet for each-way

4.25 Royal Ascot, Saturday

As mentioned earlier, I fancy River Tiber to reverse the Irish 2,000 Guineas form with Haatem. River Tiber was making his first run of the season at the Curragh and should take a step forward. That form looks the strongest so I think it is out of the top two in the market, but Sky Bet are offering five places for those who wish to play each-way. Perhaps Night Raider is worth forgiving a poor run in the 2,000 Guineas and Karl Burke's horses are flying. For those betting singles, bet365 offer BOG and Price Promise.

RP Recommends: bet365 and Sky Bet

5.05 Royal Ascot, Saturday

If you were finding it tough to this point, things are about to get a whole lot harder as the Wokingham is one of the most competitive handicaps on the calendar. Having as many places on offer as possible is a huge asset and Sky Bet are going eight places, two more than other rivals. The two I like here are Orazio , who went off 7-2 favourite for this last season and is 2lb lower this time.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

5.40 Royal Ascot, Saturday

Just the 16 runners here, means making profit is slightly easier than the Wokingham, but this 1m2f handicap promises to be a rough and tumble affair, so make sure you have places on your side if you're taking on the front two in the market. Sky Bet are the standout again with six places on offer. We could be set for a royal winner as I think Treasure has a big chance for the King and Queen. She clearly didn't stay when running in the Oaks last time and could be well handicapped off 95.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

6.15 Royal Ascot, Saturday

A long week concludes with a tricky conditions race for stayers. Sky Bet, Unibet and Betfred are four places, but Betfred are BOG too, so they are the two to bet with. I am a big fan of Dawn Rising . He was a good winner of this last season and has run well behind Kyprios twice this campaign.

RP Recommends: Betfred

